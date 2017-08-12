Theatre review: The Drive

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Some impressive technical stagecraft helps this road trip roll along smoothly until the show eventually runs out of gas.

ZOO (Venue 124)

**

Two former friends (co-writers and directors Tamsin Fessey and Lynne Forbes) are charged with taking the possessions of a dead mutual friend from her London flat back to her native Oslo by car. It’s decently played against back projection of the open road and there’s a couple of funny fourth-wall breaking moments in the latter half, but most of the time the script is stuck in second gear.

Until 19 August. Today 11:45am.