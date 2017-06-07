The 10 most unusual places to watch an Edinburgh Fringe show

With a record 3398 shows in this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme there is no shortage to choose from. But here are 10 of the most unusual places where you can see a show in August.

1. A Field Of Our Own, Easter Road Stadium: The 19th century origins of Hibernian Football Club will be brought to life inside its ground in a pop-up theatre.

2. Party Game, Wee Red Bar, Edinburgh College of Art: Six years after keeping Fringe-goers on their toes with “Dance Marathon,” the Canadian Bluemouth company say no two audience experiences will be the same at their new “surprise party” show.

3. The Seagull, from St James Church, Leith: Volcano Theatre will be flooding a 19th century building with 20 tonnes of water for their production of the Chekov play.

4. Trainspotting Live, EICC: A tunnel beneath the city’s conference centre will be hosting an “immersive staging” of Irvine Welsh’s classic novel.

5. Frogman, Codebase: Europe’s biggest technology incubator, whose offices overlook Edinburgh Castle, will be hosting Curious Directive's show about the Great Barrier Reef which audiences will experience on virtual reality headsets.

6. Brodsky Station, Novotel Swimming Pool: The Tollcross hotel plays host to a site-specific show about "a water, imaginative space where Joseph Brodsky's poetry helps characters to tell a story of the struggle against circumstance, finding one's place in the world and discovering the will to find freedom."

7. Whisky On Water, Lochrin Belle: The floating Fringe experience along the Union Canal will feature the chance to match a selection of drams with scotch eggs, chocolate and cheese.

8. Chamber Pot Opera, Assembly Hall: An all-female cast take over the ladies toilet at the home of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland for a story about three very different women who meet by chance late one night.

9. Alice Through The Looking Glass, Inveresk Lodge Garden: Quantum Theatre will be taking over the grounds of the 17th century lodge to stage the classic Lewis Carroll fantasy in a tranquil outdoor setting.

10. Desperation Bingo, The Biscuit Factory: The former Crawford's biscuit factory in Leith plays host to a new piece of vebatim theatre offering a twist on the traditional game to explore the impact of recent benefit reforms on disabled people.