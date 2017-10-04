T2 stars to battle it out for Scottish BAFTAs honours

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner are set to battle it out for Scottish BAFTA honours for their performances in T2 Trainspotting.



The film's director Danny Boyle will also be in the running for glory when Scotland's answer to the Oscars is held in Glasgow on 5 November.

The long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1996 film, which was released in January is also the hot favourite in the feature film category.

Other stars nominated for the awards include Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall for their roles in TV drama In Plain Sight, about the hunt for the Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel.

Morven Christie, Freya Mavor, Laura Fraser and Kate Dickie are all up for best actress honours for various film and TV roles.