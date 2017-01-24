String sisters hoping for Burns Night success story

They have graced the stage of the Royal Albert Hall and recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Now two Scottish string musicians spotted by Grammy-winning singer and producer Mark Ronson are hoping to conquer the classical charts after being snapped up by one of the world’s leading record labels.

Multi-instrumentalist sisters Sarah and Laura Ayoub, who perform as The Ayoub Sisters, have followed in the footsteps of David Bowie, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli and Rod Stewart by landing a deal with Decca Records.

They have joined forces with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra to record a medley of anthems including Flower of Scotland, Auld Lang Syne and Loch Lomond.

Now the siblings, from Milngavie, near Glasgow, are hoping the release of the single Melodies of Scotland – which also features My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose – in the run-up to Burns Night will propel them into the limelight.

They have already been courted by Classic FM after making their debut at the Royal Albert Hall last year.

They were among six unknown acts selected by Ronson to create a special cover of his hit Uptown Funk after discovering their YouTube versions of the song.

The sisters, who studied at the Royal College of Music in London, were both taught music at Douglas Academy, in Milngavie, where they will return today to perform at a special concert for pupils.

Cellist Sarah, 24, said: “Since signing to Decca, the experience has been surreal. We feel very fortunate to be able to share our music with a wider audience, thanks to the opportunities both Classic FM and Decca Records have given us.

“We’re wide-eyed with amazement at what’s been happening. There’s a new surprise each month and we’re waiting to see what the future holds.

"We want to showcase what we’re capable of. It’s not the prospect of fame but music that drives us. Playing live at the Royal Albert Hall in front of 6,000 people was the defining moment in our career.

"One of our pieces had us swapping instruments, to show what we could do. We had to prove ourselves to a really influential audience.”

Violinist Laura, 21, added: “Our new single incorporates seven of our favourite traditional Scottish songs and weaves them together into one piece.

“It’s an arrangement which we initially came up with over ten years ago and has transformed and evolved as we’ve grown up over the years. To have been able to record it with the RSNO, the orchestra we grew up watching and listening to, was an incredibly humbling experience.”