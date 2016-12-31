Sold-out Edinburgh Hogmanay party set to provide 2016 antidote

Organisers of Edinburgh’s sold-out Hogmanay celebrations say they are providing an antidote to the doom and gloom over events which have unfolded in 2016 as tens of thousands of revellers flooded into the Scottish capital.

Producers of the three-day event, which is expected to attract upwards of 150,000, are predicting the last 12 months will be “washed away to a distant memory” by the music, dancing and fireworks spectular which will reach a climax over midnight.

They have also pledged “not a single silent firework will be fired” during four different displays, including the biggest ever midnight moment, which will begin celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival.

Controversy was sparked in the run-up to the event when city councillors agreed to commission a report exploring whether quieter pyrotechnics could be used during major events in the city to help tackle complaints from residents.

Visitors from at least 80 different countries are said to be in Edinburgh city centre for the festivities, which are predicted to generate more than £40 million for the city’s economy.

Performers including Paolo Nutini, The Charlatans, Salsa Celtica and The Lightning Seeds are appearing across seven stages in the event arena, which includes Princes Street, The Mound and part of the Royal Mile.

Organisers were forced to warn ticketless revellers to steer clear of the city centre as the last remaining briefs for the 75,000 capacity street party were snapped up.

They are predicting that rain and winds affecting the city centre would abate by the time the official entertainment gets underway at 9pm.

Festival director Al Thomson said: “There is a perception among some people that 2016 has one of the worst ever years.

“I think everybody has been feeling a little bit down about 2016, but that’s actually great for us because we’re such a joyous celebration.

“Everybody has come here for one reason and that’s to bring in the new year. No-one is thinking about Brexit or the Trump administration.

“They’re thinking about being in one of the most beautiful cities in the world at one of the best events.

“For Edinburgh to be able to provide the entertainment and give people that escape is something special.”

Lynn Yu, 27, who works for shoe manafacturer Nike in Shanghai, changed her plans at the last minute to come to Edinburgh for Hogmanay after the festivities were recommended to her during a festive visit to the UK.

She said: “My friend and I were supposed to be going to the Highlands, but we hadn’t booked any accommodation.

“Our Airbnb host in Cambridge told that if we were heading north then we had to celebrate Hogmanay as it is so exciting and the people go so crazy - but in a good way.

“We had no idea what Hogmanay was before we got here, but we’ve heard that people from 80 countries are here, and it seems to be a unique event which is pretty much about what everybody can hope for from the new year.”

Glasgow University student Yan Liang, 25, also from China, said: "I really wanted to come to Edinburgh for Hogmanay as I knew there would be a lot of people here to celebrate the new year and it would be a big party. We decided to drive through to Glasgow to join in with everything. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and is happy."

Student Cody Moir, 20, from Surrey, said: “It’s my first ever time in Scotland.

“We were going to go to the Cotswolds for new year, but it didn’t seem that interesting with not much going on.

“A few websites were saying Edinburgh was one of the top places to go for the new year and that Hogmanay was celebrated more than Christmas in Scotland. We also saw how beautiful Edinburgh looked.”

Ravi Kiran, 28, a software engineer from Durham, said: "I've never been to Edinburgh at all before, I've only ever been to the Scottish Highlands, but we decided to come after we were surfing online for the best place to go to celebrate the new year and Edinburgh kept coming up.

"We're not finding it too cold as it is just as cold as this in Durham."

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Donald Wilson, who will be leading around 1000 hardy revellers into the Firth of Forth at the New Year’s Day Loony Dook, said: “We take Hogmanay very seriously in Scotland and Edinburgh is the place to be.

"People come back to it year after year. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has to be the most iconic New Year celebration on earth with stunning backdrops you just can’t beat.

"The jury is certainly out on 2016 - there has been good and there has been bad. But we look forward with hope and an exciting Hogmanay is a good start. Edinburgh is Scotland's capital city so we have to make sure we do it properly. We're starting off the new year with an air of optimism in Edinburgh.

"There is a serious message behind the festivals which started in 1947. They are international and they are about cultures coming together, celebrating their differences and using culture as an international language of communication.

“I wish everyone the warmest of welcomes to Edinburgh and a fantastic new year. We’re delighted to have them join us and hope they return again soon.”

Scotland’s biggest free Hogmanay celebration is being staged tonight at the Northern Meeting Park Inverness, where around 10,000 revellers are expected to watch acts like Skerryvore and The Elephant Sessions.

Nearly three hours of entertainment is planned in the Schoolhill area of Aberdeen, where The Lorelei and Funk Connection will provide live music before a midnight fireworks display set against the backdrop of His Majesty’s Theatre.

The long-running Biggar Bonfire celebration will get underway at 9:30pm with the lighting of an enormous pile of wood in the heart of the Lanarkshire town.

In Dufftown, in Speyside, locals and visitors are expected to descend on the square at the heart of the “malt whisky capital of the world” after midnight to raise a toast.