Soap star sorry for ‘unacceptable’ language on Twitter

Sacked Coronation Street star Marc Anwar has apologised for using “unacceptable” language about Indian people, saying that his “rant” was a “moment of madness”.

The Pakistan-born actor, 45 – who plays Sharif Nazir in Corrie – was axed from the ITV soap after Coronation Street bosses were alerted to his Twitter comments.

Anwar, who joined the soap in February 2014 as a member of the first Muslim family on the cobbles, issued a video apology, hoping that people “forgive me”.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to anyone that I may have offended with my tweets on Friday evening and especially people from India,” he said. “This was never my intention and the language was unacceptable. I feel that I have let a lot of people down, my family, my friends and my former colleagues. This I... very sincerely apologise for.”

A newspaper published screenshots of messages posted on Anwar’s private Twitter account which appeared to hit out at India over Kashmir, referring to Indian people in a derogatory manner.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “We have talked to Marc and, as a consequence of his comments, he will not be returning to Coronation Street with immediate effect.”