Sir Martin Sorrell backs Scottish newspaper industry

New figures have revealed that more than 90 per cent of us are reading Scottish newspapers, as the founder of one of the world’s biggest advertising giants threw his weight behind the Scottish newsbrands industry.

In a video produced for the SNS, Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP plc, said that advertisers in Scotland ‘should benefit from the healthy Scottish newsbrands just as Scotland as a whole benefits from them.’

The former Saatchi & Saatchi finance boss added: “Newspapers are an essential component of Scottish public life with a value that goes way beyond - far beyond - the commercial.”

The video, which aired at last night’s Scottish Press Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, is presented by Angus Purden, and also includes contributions from Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Martin Gilbert as well as Clare Smith, chief marketing officer for the Scottish Government.

Mr Gilbert added: “Scottish newsbrands play an important role in ensuring the highest levels of journalistic integrity are upheld.

“Through various platforms they generate an estimated £800 million for our economy, which is a vital contribution to Scotland’s wider economic performance.”

Angus Purden in a scene from the video

Information from recent audience analysis and an economic impact study carried out for the SNS revealed that, including national and local titles, in print, mobile and online, 93 per cent of us are reading Scottish newspapers every month.

Clare Smith said: “Scotland’s newsbrands continue to play a vital role in Scotland’s creative industries, and with their innovations in digital, social and video content, they are a crucial part of any modern marketing mix.”

The newspaper industry is considered a key part of the digital economy, with more than 4,000 people in Scotland directly employed by the industry.

The Scottish newspaper industry is estimated to inject more than £200 million into the country’s economy.