Search begins for a single word that sums up Scottish pride

A nationwide search for a single word about Scottish pride which will become an official symbol of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations is up and running.

Thousands of young Scots will get the chance to help create an image which will be formed at the fire parade which acts as the curtain-raiser for the city’s festivities.

Organisers want to send out a signal of a word which best answers the question “what makes you proud to live in Scotland?” from the finale of the event in Holyrood Park.

Dozens of workshops will be held over the next few weeks with three different age groups, ranging from eight to 26 will be held across the country to help produce a shortlist which will put to a public vote. The aim is to come up a list of contenders for an international message which represent the values of young people in Scotland.

The #Scotword initiative has been developed by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay organisers to kick-start Scotland’s Year of Young People in 2018.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “The #ScotWord which wins the public vote will form the stunning culmination of the iconic torchlight procession, launching Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to the world with a uniquely Scottish iconic new image and an international message representing the values of young people in Scotland at the beginning of the Year of Young People.

“This year’s procession blazes a new path, with the river of light weaving its way through the historic heart of the city, around Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament, before culminating in a stunning visual moment in Holyrood Park.”

Yaldi! Some suggestions...

Yaldi: An expression of excitement

Blether: A lengthy chat between friends

Gallus: Self-confident

Bonnie: Pretty or beautiful

Banter: A friendly and playful exchange