Scottish Property Awards: finalists announced

A steep rise in entry numbers for the fourth annual Scottish Property Awards resulted in tough decisions for the 21-strong judging panel, which has announced the first round of finalists.

A shortlist has been drawn up for 12 categories, with 41 Scottish commercial property projects assessed, bringing a range of high-profile commercial and public buildings to the fore.

Kingshill View, Anderson Anderson Brown HQ in Aberdeen has been shortlisted for Development of the Year (commercial).

The finalists in Funding Team of the Year and Property Agency Team of the Year, which were new categories at the 2016 awards, have also been announced.

“It’s great to see a substantial increase in the volume of entries this year and to have such a wide range of development projects of significance, both large and small coming forward,” said Fiona Morton, chair of the judging panel.

“Buildings have been considered against various criteria including regeneration success, architectural merit, community contribution and economic impact.” Just short of 100 entries were received from across Scotland, and team-based categories were well supported by strong entries, reflecting healthy activity in the sector.

Paul Curran, chair of the Scottish Property Federation, said: “My first year as a judge was very interesting and I was pleased to see such a wide range of projects.

“I think that it’s important that we take the time out of our day to celebrate our achievements in Scottish commercial property, the sector goes from strength to strength.”

The finalists in two categories are yet to be announced, while the winner of Deal of the Year will be voted for live at the awards event at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on 2 March.

The finalists for the Scottish Property Awards are:

City regeneration project sponsored by Anderson Strathern:

New Waverley, Edinburgh (Artisan Real Estate Investors); The Schoolhouse, Edinburgh (CCG and EDI Parc Craigmillar); Stirling Urban Regeneration, (Michael Laird Architects and Stirling Development Agency); Urban Eden, Edinburgh (Places for People and EMA Architects).

Community development project sponsored by The Scotsman:

Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath, North Uist (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, 3DReid); Castlebrae Business Centre, Edinburgh (Cre8te Opportunities); Dalkeith Corn Exchange, Midlothian (Meville Housing Association and Michael Laird Architects).

Architectural excellence (public buildings) sponsored by Wolffe:

The Thistle Foundation Centre for Health and Wellbeing, Edinburgh (3DReid); The Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health, Aberdeen (Halliday Fraser Munro); High Mill Open Gallery, Dundee (James F Stephen Architects); Beatson Centre, Monklands, Lanarkshire (Keppie Design); James Gillespie School Campus, Edinburgh (JM Architects); Ayrshire College, Ayr (Keppie Design); Kelvin Hall, Glasgow (Page\Park); Perth & Kinross Council HQ, Perth (Perth & Kinross Council); ORIAM, Heriot Watt, Edinburgh (Reiach & Hall).

Architectural excellence (commercial buildings) sponsored by Call Print:

Powis Place, Aberdeen (Carson & Partners); Orwell Terrace, Edinburgh (Cooper Cromar and CCG); Willowbank Student Accommodation, Glasgow (Susan Stephen Architects); Kingshill View, Anderson Anderson Brown HQ, Prime Four, Aberdeen (Halliday Fraser Munro); Ineos HQ, Grangemouth (Michael Laird Architects); Quartermile 4, Edinburgh (Quartermile Developments and Foster + Partners); 1 West Regent Street, Glasgow (Ryder Architecture); Aurora House, Inverness Campus (Threesixty Architecture).

Student accommodation development sponsored by RSM:

Shandon Gardens, Edinburgh (AMA New Town); East Shore, St Andrews (Carson & Partners and Alumno Developments); 2 Powis Place, Aberdeen (Carson & Partners and Alumno Developments); Orwell Terrace, Edinburgh (CCG); Haddington Place, Edinburgh (Harrison and M&G Real Estate); Holyrood North Residence Hall, University of Edinburgh (Balfour Beatty Investments, JM Architects and Oberlanders Architects); Plot 7 UHI, Inverness (UHI and Keppie Design); Braehouse, Edinburgh (Watkin Jones Group and Manson Architects); Willowbank Student Accommodation (Empiric and Susan Stephen Architects).

Development of the year (commercial) sponsored by Ryden:

New Waverley, Edinburgh (Artisan Real Estate Investors); Kingshill View, Anderson Anderson Brown HQ, Prime Four, Aberdeen (Drum Property Group); Statoil HQ, Aberdeen (Drum Property Group); Kingshill Commercial Park, Aberdeen (Knight Property Group); The Capitol, Aberdeen (Knight Property Group and M&G Real Estate); Quartermile 4, Edinburgh (Quartemile Developments); 3-8 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh (Standard Life Investments).

Development of the year (public buildings) sponsored by BRE Scotland:

Royal Edinburgh Campus, Edinburgh Phase 1 (Hub South East & NHS Lothian); James Gillespie’s Campus, Edinburgh (Hub South East & City of Edinburgh Council); Rosemount Gardens, Bathgate (Hub South East & West Lothian Council);

Eastwood Health and Care Centre, Glasgow (Hub West); Kelvin Hall, Glasgow (Page\Park and Glasgow City Council); The Muirfield Centre, North Lanarkshire (Hub South West).

Property funding team sponsored by Weightmans:

Bank of Scotland; M&G Real Estate; Royal Bank of Scotland; Santander.

Industrial agency team sponsored by Peace Recruitment:

Colliers International; JLL; Ryden; Savills.

Investment agency team sponsored by Bank of Scotland:

CBRE; Cushman & Wakefield; JLL; Ryden

Leisure and retail agency team sponsored by Santander:

CBRE; Cushman & Wakefield.

Office agency team sponsored by New Waverley:

CBRE; Cushman & Wakefield; JLL; Lambert Smith Hampton; Ryden; Savills.

Awards still to be announced: Rising star (sponsored by Bruce Stevenson), property company (Royal Bank of Scotland) and deal of the year (PMP).

