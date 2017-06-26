Scottish actress married to President Trump’s Treasury secretary

It would appear to be a life far removed from the one she spent as a public schoolgirl in Edinburgh.

Her old classmates at St George’s School and Fettes College could be forgiven for examining her wedding photograph with a touch of amazement.

There she was sharing the limelight on her big day with the President of the United States and his wife.

Donald Trump and his first lady Melania were among the guests as the 36-year-old actress tied the knot with his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

It may have been the 54-year-old’s third marriage, and the second time around for Ms Linton, who was previously married to a Hollywood lawyer, but all that was forgotten as they hosted around 300 guests at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, where the entertainment was said to have included kilted bagpipers and ballerinas in white tutus.

Other guests included the US Vice-President, Mike Pence, who officiated the wedding, Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband and White House adviser Jared Kushner.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller were also in attendance at the wedding, where Ms Linton wore a lace gown, said to have been made for her by the Toronto-based designer Ines Di Santo.

The happy couple were said to have met at a wedding reception in Los Angeles in 2013. Mr Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood film financier believed to be worth more than $300 million, popped the question two years later.

He reportedly recently bought a Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion for the newly-wed couple to move into. It is likely to be a step up from Melville Castle, the three-storey Georgian mansion Ms Linton grew up in Dalkeith, in Midlothian.

Ms Linton has previously spoken of how living in the haunted castle helped her prepare for roles in horror films.

She famously ended up in her own horror story last year over claims in a book that she almost died at the hands of African rebels, which she was forced to retract.

She was condemned by the Zambian High Commission in London for falsely presenting the country as “savage” after she published a 290-page account of six months she spent in Zambia in 1999. She wrote: “Gunshots echoed through the bush and seemed to be getting closer. I tried to face up to the possibility that my life was over. If I were discovered in my bolthole, I would be raped. I would be cut down.

“Smirking men with deadened eyes would brutalise me before casting me aside like a rag doll. My death, and the manner of it, seemed inevitable.”