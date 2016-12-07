Scotland's world heritage sites to be transformed under new tourism campaign

Scotland's world heritage sites are set to be brought to life by spectacular sound and light projections, pop-up festivals and live music, dramatic Viking re-enactments, a "Great Roman Bake-Off" and a live archaeological dig on Minecraft.

Special events will be held in the heart of historic Edinburgh, Neolithic Orkney, Unst, the most northerly inhabited settlement in the UK on the Shetland Isles, and an 18th century cotton mill in Lanarkshire as part of the first ever year-long celebration of Scotland's history, heritage and archaeology.

Historic sites such as the Callanish Stones are set to benefit from the new VisitScotland campaign.

Highlights are set to include a bid to cover New Lanark with as much colourful cotton as possible with the help of "yarn-bombers and guerilla knitters," a two-day celebration of Shetland's Viking heritage which will see the reconstruction of a long house, the staging of a banquet and dramatic beach raids and the transformation of a string of historic buildings with special effects to mark the New Town's 250th anniversary.

Costumed Picts will compete with Romans at the Antonine Wall in Falkirk, where the Roman Bake-Off will be staged, computer gamers will be able to explore the remote archipelago of St Kilda via Minecraft for the first time, while New Lanark's historic buildings will also be transformed by a sound and light show.

Other events in an £800,000 programme backed by the Scottish Government and the Heritage Lottery Fund include a new international weaving festival at the home of the Paisley Pattern, and a celebration of Scotland's equine heritage at the home of the Kelpies, the world's largest horse head sculptures, in Falkirk.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay organisers Unique Events will be staging a Mary Queen of Scots festival at Loch Leven, to mark the 450th anniversary of when she was held captive there, while Stornoway will play host to a celebration of Scotland's links with India to mark the 700th anniversary of India independence.

A mix of new and established events will be promoted by VisitScotland under the banner of the "Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology," with special events planned to mark the 70th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, who unveiled the first programme details at the Mary King's Close attraction in Edinburgh's Old Town, said: “We are so fortunate in Scotland to have the most fascinating and inspiring history and heritage on our doorsteps, bringing the spirit of Scotland alive.

The Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology will highlight and showcase our history and heritage to the world.

“As well as our history of many well-known stories and famous, indeed some infamous, historical characters, next year will also give us an excellent opportunity to focus on Scotland’s world-renowned archaeology, enticing visitors and locals alike to visit not only our known iconic landmarks with their thousands of years of history, but also our many hidden gems.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, added: “Scotland is the land where great legends were made throughout history, and so it is only apt that we should have such a unique line-up of events and activities.

“We know for a fact that visitors come to Scotland in their droves to experience its heritage whether that’s visiting a castle, exploring a battlefield or tracing ancestral roots.

"From world heritage sites to ancient monuments, cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends – the year-long programme will spotlight some of our greatest assets and icons as well as our hidden gems.

"We look forward to delving into Scotland’s past with visitors and locals alike and coming face to face with history, heritage and archaeology across the country.”