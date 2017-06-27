Russell Brand to get key slot at Edinburgh TV Festival

Outspoken comic Russell Brand is to be given one of the main platforms at the Edinburgh International Television Festival this summer.

The 42-year-old, who made his name as presenter on MTV, will be appearing in the prestigious “Alternative Mactaggart” slot at the event.

He will follow in the footsteps of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, physicist and presenter Brian Cox, writer and producer Charlie Brooker and Scottish comic Frankie Boyle.

Brand will be appearing alongside former Manchester United star and Match of the Day favourite Rio Ferdinand, BBC presenters Lauren Laverne and Nick Grimshaw, and fellow comics Russell Kane and Jimmy Carr at this year’s festival.

Brand launched his stand-up career in 2000 and appeared at the Fringe later that year. He became a household name on MTV shows and fronting Big Brother spin-off programmes, then launched a film career, starring in the likes of St Trinian’s, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Despicable Me, Arthur and Rock of Ages.

Organisers say delegates will get “a unique insight into the career of this exceptional artist” at the festival.

Brand is also expected to discuss his foray into political activism, including his famous interview with Jeremy Paxman four years ago in which he encouraged people not to vote, which has been watched more than 11 million times on YouTube.

Festival director Lisa Campbell said: “Thought-provoking, entertaining and with a delicious way with words, Russell is one of the most exciting creative mavericks around.

