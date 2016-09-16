Robbie Shepherd to leave weekly Take the Floor radio show after 35 years

VETERAN Scots broadcaster Robbie Shepherd is to leave his popular Take the Floor radio show after 35 years, it has been announced.

Shepherd, 80, who is known as a champion of the Doric dialect, has presented the show on BBC Radio Scotland since the early 1980s.

The BBC reports today that that he has decided it is now time to step down and this weekend will be his final programme as permanent host.

BBC Scotland director Ken MacQuarrie told the BBC: “Robbie is one Scotland’s most recognisable voices and, over the years, he has been like a close family friend for many of our listeners.

“A passionate supporter of traditional Scottish music, Robbie has, over more than three decades, shared his in-depth knowledge and his infectious enthusiasm with generations of Radio Scotland audiences.

“I’d like to thank him personally, both for his work with Radio Scotland and also for his passionate commitment, championing Scottish traditional music across the country.

“Although we’re grateful that he’ll continue to work for us on one-off broadcasts in future, we wish him well as he prepares to Take the Floor for the final time.”