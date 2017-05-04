Real Homes: Three top Perthshire properties

May is a busy time for the Perthshire property market, according to Emma Chalmers of CKD Galbraith, who says the year started well with plenty of properties for sale in all price brackets.

“Because owners are being realistic with pricing, we are receiving a good volume of acceptable offers,” says Chalmers.

Craigellie House, Alyth, is a B-listed Edwardian country house with beautiful grounds and a paddock. It has six bedrooms and formal public rooms include a dining room, sitting room, drawing room and billiard room. Priced at offers over �625,000. Contact Strutt & Parker on 0131 226 2500.

“We have been selling from January and with more properties coming on in the next few weeks, the market is functioning as something of a hotspot.”

She points to the traditional commuter areas to the south of the county which attract those moving out of the cities in search of a better lifestyle. “You get a lot more space for your money, and buyers are looking for a bigger house, with a garden, but still within easy reach of the Central Belt.

“Further north, we have countryside buyers in the market for a house with amenity land, usually between seven and 15 acres, to provide privacy, plus features such as a vegetable garden or orchard, space for a pony or room to have hens.”

Buyers are a mix of locals moving up or down the property ladder, those relocating from other parts of Scotland and a number moving from the south of the UK. Chalmers says: “The landscape of Perthshire, particularly in the gentler southern parts feels familiar and we also have a good number of returning Scots.

Bennathie Cottage, Blairgowrie, is a contemporary house with up to six bedrooms, open-plan living spaces and a kitchen which opens out to a decked terrace. Offers over �425,000. Contact Aberdein Considine on 01738 450700.

“It is a very positive market and with the better weather there are a number of lovely houses launching on the market in May so this is a busy time for those prepping their homes for sale.

“City price rises haven’t filtered through, so there are deals to be done.”

Blenkiron is a beautiful country property in the village of Fowlis Wester, near Crieff.

The traditional features belie its age. It was completed in 2000 so while it has the feel of a period property, it also has all the mod cons. The turret at the front houses the entrance hall on the ground floor and a spectacular triple-windowed nook off the master bedroom upstairs.

It also has a first-floor drawing room overlooking the dining room and kitchen below, a sitting room and study, three double bedrooms and a floored loft running the full length of the house.

The detached garage provides further potential for conversion into a cottage and the grounds are beautifully landscaped and private.

Craigellie House is a more traditional Perthshire offering, being a sizeable Edwardian country house on the edge of Den o’ Alyth, seven miles from Blairgowrie. It offers opportunities for multigenerational living, or letting out part of the property, as it has a self-contained two-bedroomed wing in the east annexe.

It also has large grounds, which include a pony paddock and are lined by mature trees, creating a great deal of privacy.

Bennathie Cottage is close to Blairgowrie golf course and is more contemporary in style.

It is in an elevated position with open views and a stunning feature is the glazed wall of the dining kitchen, with bi-fold doors opening to a sheltered terrace.

Bennathie Cottage has flexible accommodation which could be laid out as up to six bedrooms and there are also extensive outbuildings.

Blenkiron, Fowlis Wester, Crieff

A four-bedroomed detached contemporary house with bright, open entertaining spaces and double-height windows. Blenkiron has all the character of a period property, with modern day advantages such as under-floor heating. Its grounds are landscaped and have areas of lawn, mature trees and a pretty stone bridge over a burn. There is little room for upgrading as Blenkiron is presented in immaculate condition, but the loft and garage do offer potential for creating more accommodation..

Price: Offers over £660,000.

Contact: CKD Galbraith on 01738 451111.

Craigellie House, Alyth

A B-listed Edwardian country house with beautiful grounds and a paddock. Formal public rooms include a dining room, sitting room, drawing room and billiard room. As well as six bedrooms in the main house, there is a self contained two-bedroomed annexe. Craigellie House may be too big for most buyers, but perfect for housing two or three generations.

Price: Offers over £625,000.

Contact: Strutt & Parker on 0131 226 2500.

Bennathie Cottage, Blairgowrie

A contemporary house with up to six bedrooms, open-plan living spaces and a kitchen which opens out to a decked terrace. Beautifully finished and for sale at a very reasonable price. There is potential in the outbuildings and two acres of grounds. Although there is a good degree of privacy, this is still town, rather than country living.

Price: Offers over £425,000.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01738 450700.