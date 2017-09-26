Rare whisky expected to fetch thousands at auction

Have your say

A “rare and highly desirable” complete set of 39-year-old whisky bottles is expected to fetch thousands at auction in the city next month.

The 16 bottles from the Port Ellen distillery, which all remain in their original cartons, are estimated to be worth between £23,000 and £25,000.

Port Ellen, on the Isle of Islay, ceased production in 1983 but has been releasing bottles from the original production since 2001.

The whiskies were distilled either in 1978 or 1979 and have been released in limited numbers every year from 2001.

The set will be sold at auctioneer Bonhams’ Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on October 4.

Bonhams whisky specialist Martin Green said being able to offer a bottle from all 16 releases was extremely rare.