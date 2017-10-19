Quality Street toffee deluxe returns for Christmas

Nestle’s Toffee Deluxe chocolate is returning to Quality Street tubs in time for Christmas after its removal last year caused uproar among confectionery fans.

The confectionery giant replaced Toffee Deluxe with the Honeycomb Crunch for Quality Street’s 80th birthday last year but has announced both will be included this year, increasing the assortment from 12 to 13 chocolates.

Nestle's Toffee Deluxe chocolate is returning to Quality Street tubs in time for Christmas. Picture: PA

The decision to remove the sweet - a toffee wrapped in milk chocolate - caused dismay among customers, who were told by Nestle that it was a case of “too many toffees”.

Sadie Marie, one of many to disapprove, wrote on Twitter: “Since when were there too many toffees in Quality Street - who complained?”

Jonathan Smith, senior brand manager for Quality Street, said: “The reaction to Honeycomb Crunch replacing Toffee Deluxe last year was incredible and, although a lot of the comments were tongue in cheek, it was obvious that there is still a great deal of fondness for the Toffee Deluxe out there.”

Nestle said main tub sizes and recommended retail prices remained unchanged this year.

Quality Street, a selection of chocolates that originally came in tins but are now more likely to be found in a plastic box, first hit the shelves in 1936 and were named after a play by Peter Pan author JM Barrie.