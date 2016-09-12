Primal Scream Ayrshire date

Fans of Scots group Primal Scream can buy tickets for their Scottish date tomorrow.

Rock giants Primal Scream will play in Kilmarnock as part of their latest UK and Ireland tour.

The Scottish six–piece will appear at the town's Grand Hall on Friday, 25 November to promote new album Chaosmosis.

The band will the latest major music act to appear in Kilmarnock, following Rod Stewart in June as well as The View and Johnny Marr among others, in recent years.

Fan pre-sale tickets are available at 9am on Wednesday 14 September, with the option of buying the band's new album as as part of the ticket bundle.

To access fan pre-sale tickets, join the Primary Scream mailing list atprimalscreamtour.net by 5pm tomorrow.

Tickets are on general sale at 9am on Friday, 16 September .