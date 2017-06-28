Pop duo Sacred Paws win Scottish Album of the Year Award

Glasgow pop duo Sacred Paws have claimed the Scottish Album of the Year award.

Rachel Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers have won the title with their debut, Strike a Match.

The pair only formed their partnership three years ago when their previous group Golden Grrrls split up.

They fought off competition from a string of high-profile acts, including Mogwai, Pictish Trail and Honeyblow, as well as previous winner RM Hubbert, to win the £20,000 top prize.

The winner was drawn from more than 300 public submission for the “SAY Award” prize, which was announced at Paisley Town Hall after the sixth annual ceremony.

The judging panel described Sacred Paws’ debut as “a vibrant collection of pop gems,” adding it was “ten complex yet instantly infectious songs, fitting perfectly between uplifting indie-pop and intricate post-punk.”

After the winner was announced, Aggs said: "I can’t believe it.

"We are not always the most confident people and I think playing music has a lot to do with confidence so this is completely overwhelming and we don’t feel like we belong here, but at the same time we feel validated for what we do."

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Teenage Fanclub, Frightened Rabbit and Fatherson had also made the 20-strong longlist for the award.

Previous winners have included Anna Meredith, Young Fathers and Kathryn Joseph.