Picture: gales sweep across Scotland

A woman battles with her umbrella, caught by the wind on the Bridgegate near the juntion with Saltmarket in Glasgow, as a young woman looks down from a striking mural by artist James Klinge.

The west of Scotland suffered frequent heavy showers while travel warnings were in place as 70mph winds swept across Scotland yesterday. The Tay Road Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles and the Forth Road Bridge was closed to pedestrians and cyclists.