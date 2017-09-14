Scots in with the chance to pick up a life-changing £116m jackpot

Tonight’s Euromillions Superdraw has an eye-watering prize – here’s everything you need to know.

Travel the world in a hot-air balloon? Build your dream house on a private island? Hire Beyonce to play at your birthday party?

What would you do with £116 million?

A big jackpot calls for big dreams, but that’s the money up for grabs in the EuroMillions Superdraw, being drawn tonight.

EuroMillions – one of the most popular lotteries in Europe – launched in February 2004. This weekend there’s a staggering €130 (£116M) million guaranteed jackpot draw – and UK residents have the chance of claiming that prize, thanks to Jackpot.com.

Jackpot.com allows UK residents to bet on the EuroMillions and cross their fingers they’ll take that jackpot home, to make all their craziest dreams come true.

Superdraws happen only two or three times a year, so it’s a prime time to try your hand at jackpot.com if you haven’t before.

For £2.50 – same price as buying a Euromillions ticket – you can bet on tonight’s draw.

Best of all – you can bet online, so you can bet anywhere, anytime – from the comfort of your living room or waiting in line at the post office.

Jackpot.com also allows you the option of subscribing, so your bet will be placed automatically, meaning you’ll never miss your shot at a draw. Perfect for when the big bucks rollover – you’re always in with a chance to win.

And if you’re really keen to get in on the luxe life, you can join the Jackpot Club, for the most dedicated players. Subscribe to any lottery (and the site offers the chance to bet on lotteries from around the world) and there are special benefits and rewards, including a birthday gift, mega-monthly giveaways and a weekly prize draw.

Jackpot.com offers bets on 18 lotteries, including US Powerball, Megamillions, German Lotto, and more.

Jackpot.com is licensed by the UK gambling commission, meaning every penny you win is guaranteed to be placed in your pocket.

Jackpot.com promotes responsible gambling. Over 18s only. Jackpot.com is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Help and support to deal with gambling related issues is available at www.begambleaware.org

