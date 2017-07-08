Hoarders or divas, they’re all fashion victims in the end

Even with summer sales in full swing, there’s a high price to perfecting a particular look, with the fashion conscious typically spending around £48 per month or £572 per year on clothing to keep up with their chosen trend.

Whether it’s full-on designer glamour, the hipster vintage look, the activewear trend or hoarding the latest high-street finds, the costs all mount up.

In the UK, more than two-fifths of shoppers (43 per cent) identify with a particular fashion tribe, according to the survey by VoucherCodes.co.uk, which quizzed more than 2,000 people and looked at the amounts they typically spend on clothing. Here are the monthly costs for each tribe.

High-street hoarders

Those from this most popular tribe shop at “affordable” fashion stores and wear current season clothing. Monthly cost: £40.87.

Classic and preppy

Men in this tribe wear stripy shirts and V-neck jumpers while women wear tea dresses. Loafers complete the look. Cost: £42.38.

Nineties grunge

Logo T-shirts, ripped jeans, fishnet tights and old-school branded sportswear are the hallmarks of this tribe. Cost: £34.01

Hipster gear

Vintage clothing, plaid shirts and skinny jeans are favoured by this tribe. Cost: £37.32.

Activewear trend

No misshapen leggings that have gone baggy at the knees for this tribe. Perhaps inspired by fitness gurus on social media, it’s luxe leggings and yogawear, complete with the latest fashionable trainers. Cost: £66.14.

Designer divas

They shell out the most each month, buying branded garments to complete their look. Cost: £164.

Friends are a big influence in our clothing choices, with nearly one in five (18 per cent) saying their peer group inspires them to identify with a particular trend.

Where you live may also have an impact, as 17 per cent say the place they live currently, or plan to live, influences their style.

Meanwhile, 7 per cent say their choices are inspired by their favourite fashion magazines, and 6 per cent look to influencers on social media for fashion pointers.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) have perfected a signature style they stick to as fashion fads come and go, while 6 per cent overhaul their look each season.

A significant number change their appearance depending on what day of the week it is – with 20 per cent opting for different looks at the weekend – perhaps for some because their favoured look may not go down well at work.

How to cut costs

Whatever look you favour, there are ways of trimming back the costs without compromising on style.

For designer divas, who face the biggest costs typically, signing up for alerts about sample sales held by high-end chains and designer stores could help to save a fortune.

Auction websites, charity shops, cashback websites and online discount codes can also be useful methods to get what you want more cheaply.

High-street hoarders may also want to consider totting up the cost of their monthly spending to weigh up whether a few “investment” purchases may be more cost-effective than piling up on “bargain buys” which end up getting worn once, or not at all, before being chucked to the back of the wardrobe.