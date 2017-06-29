Parents fork out for four figure back-to-school bill

Even sending your child to a state school can make up a significant proportion of household incomes, so how can we save pennies?

The cost of sending your child to state school in the UK can cost a whopping £1192, according to the Lloyds Bank Spending Power Report.

While private school education is undoubtedly the costlier option, so-called ‘free’ education certainly doesn’t come cheap; school uniform, shoes, books, laptops and school trips often add up to a four figure sum per child.

The report, which polled 2,070 people across the UK, found that the largest outgoing was childcare costs at an average of £329 per year, followed by lunch costs at £260 a year on average.

Other significant costs were uniforms and P.E. kits – a must for most parents who are obliged to adhere to school guidelines on uniform.

Abbie Dickinson, from cashback site Quidco said: We know that getting kids back to school can be expensive; every parent wants to keep their costs down without sacrificing the quality of uniforms and school supplies. This is where Quidco can really make the difference. For example, you can get two complete uniforms for £20 from George at Asda and if you shop through Quidco you'll be able to earn an extra 2% of your order value back as cashback. It may not sound like much, but every penny adds up."

With back to school costs for households varying by as much as 40 per cent in various parts of the UK, the question is, how can we save?

“We suggest keeping a tab on your spending and using any discounts and cashback offers available. On average Quidco can help members earn £305 cashback each year, which can really help knock those school costs down.” says Abbie. “Not everyone realises how much money they are spending on school items. Buying in bulk and planning properly can save impulse buying for items you don’t need”

