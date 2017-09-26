Outlaw King film crew build medieval village around Mugdock Castle

Have your say

The production team behind Netflix drama Outlaw King are building a medieval village around a historic Scottish castle.

Mugdock Castle, near Glasgow, is surrounded by hay as work is completed on six medieval huts where Chris Pine is due to start filming the big-budget flick in two weeks time.

The big Budget Netflix production of Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine, has built a 10 house thatched village at the foot of Mugdock Castle. Picture: SWNS

Loudon Productions have even hired a master thatcher to help with the authenticity of the show.

READ MORE: Robert the Bruce movie filming starts at Linlithgow Palace

Based on the tale of Robert the Bruce, the epic tale will feature Star Trek’s Chris Pine alongside Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and will focus on Robert’s clashes with the English Army.

Oscar-nominated Scottish film director David Mackenzie, known for directing Hell or High Water, will write and direct the film.

The big Budget Netflix production of Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine, has built a 10 house thatched village at the foot of Mugdock Castle. Picture: SWNS

READ MORE: Wanted: Scottish extras for new Robert The Bruce film

Plans also include a temporary stable for 50 horses used during a battlefield film sequence.

A planning application submitted to Stirling Council in July revealed that they plan to use the land for building and filming between September 11 and November 17, with filming between October 11 and November 7.

Filming has taken place across Scotland including on an estate in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Filming also took place at Linlithgow Palace. Picture: John Devlin

The crew were spotted filming at Dunfermline Abbey last week.