Outlander stars lead race for Scottish BAFTAs

The two main stars of Outlander are in the running for Scottish BAFTA honours - a year after the show was snubbed in the awards.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who have become huge stars since the show launched two years ago, will be competing with the likes of Peter Capaldi and Ashley Jensen when the gala ceremony is held next month.

Outlander, which is based in a vast warehouse complex in Cumbernauld and has been filmed all over Scotland, is also up for best TV drama, against the crime drama Shetland, whose star Douglas Henshall will be competing in the best TV actor category along with Dr Who star Capaldi.

Transgender actress Annie Wallace, who joined the cast of Hollyoaks actress last year, will be competing against Balfe and Jensen for the best TV actress honour.

Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox and veteran Glasgow actor Peter Mullan will be competing with rising Borders star Jack Lowden, who is nominated for golfing drama Tommy's Honour, in the best film actor category.

Award-winning actress Kate Dickie is nominated for best film actress, for Couple in a Hole, up against Ruth Negga for Iona and Alison Peebles, for the comedy Where Do We Go From Here.