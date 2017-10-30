Outlander cast and crew to film in Perthshire

Have your say

Outlander cast and crew will arrive in Perthshire this week to film scenes for season four of the time travelling fantasy.

Filming will start in the Crieff area on Wednesday.

Filming on Scottish scenes for season four got underway earlier this month with lead actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe taking part in a night shoot.

A graveyard at Polmont served as one location, it is understood.

Residents of Crieff have been informed that the Market Park car park will be out of use to the public from Wednesday to Friday as the film crews roll in.

Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff was used as a location in season two of the time travelling fantasy when it replicated the grounds of the Palace of Versailles.

Heughan announced his return to Scotland for filming earlier this month on Twitter.

Historic properties across Scotland have reported a surged in visitors after being used as locations in the show.

Blackness Castle, which was used as a stand in for Fort William, recorded a 72% increase in visitors for the period April 1 to June 2 2017.

The “Outlander effect” was also enjoyed at Doune Castle, famed for its role as the fictional Castle Leoch, recorded an impressive 50% increase for the same period.

A release date for season four of the hugely successful show has yet to be officially announced.