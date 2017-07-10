Trampoline park firm GraVity announces new Glasgow and Edinburgh sites

Trampoline park operator GraVity has bounced into Scotland, unveiling its first two sites north of the Border.

The Yorkshire-headquartered firm said it would open a facility at Braehead, Glasgow in September, taking 23,500 square feet of space at Soar.

Meanwhile, a site is due to open within Edinburgh’s Fountain Park leisure development later this month.

The firm said it had grown rapidly since it was founded by entrepreneurs Harvey Jenkinson and Michael Harrison in 2014.

It now has trampoline parks at Xscape Yorkshire, Norwich, Hull, Maidstone and Bluewater in Kent. The business recently received a £5 million investment to support its growth.

Jenkinson, who is also the firm’s chief executive, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing GraVity to Scotland. The attraction will provide high quality, fun-filled leisure experiences to customers of all ages in both parks.”

The business currently has some 220 employees.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook