Three places in Scotland to try out water trampolining

LOOKING to try something fun this summer and entertain the kids? Then one of Scotland’s newest watersports, water trampolining might just the answer.

Water trampolining combines all the fun of being on the water with the enjoyment of playing on a trampoline and this summer has seen several locations across Scotland add water trampolines to their watersports and activities. Here are three of the best:

Loch Lomond

(Rowardennan Hotel, Rowardennan, G63 0AR)

Loch Lomond Leisure are offering their own water trampoline at their new base at Rowardennan. Located on the world famous West Highland Way, Rowardennan is nestled at the base of Ben Lomond on the eastern banks of Loch Lomond, and according to the company “boasts breathtaking views of the loch and the mountains to the north”.

The water trampoline is described as a “unique and fun activity for all ages” which is “ideal for kids’ parties but also suitable for ‘adults’ too”.

Picture: Taymouth Marina

It’s available through September and is priced at £10 per person for a group (maximum of six people) session of 20 minutes.

Loch Ard

(Forest Hills Activity Centre, Kinlochard, Stirling FK8 3TL)

The fun inflatables at Loch Ard. Picture: Go Country Facebook

Go Country’s unique waterpark is located on the idyllic Loch Ard, and offers a fund day out for the family with water-based activities including several fun inflatables, a slide and an assault course. The park also has its own water trampoline, which is included in the fun Water Park sessions.

Sessions in the Water Park are available through until October, each lasting for 1 hour 30 minutes and costing £14 per person.

Taymouth Marina

(Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW)

Situated in the stunning surrounds of the Perthshire countryside, Taymouth Marina is located in Kenmore, Aberfeldy on the site originally known as Croft Na Caber. The marina was bought and lovingly developed by local couple Eric and Naomi Strickland who realised the potential of this picturesque are on the shores of Loch Tay.

Centrally located and easily accessible from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, the marina is the perfect place to take the family for a fun day out.

The marina has just introduced their new 8 metre wide water trampoline complete with catapult (adding to the fun).

Available until the end of October, you can enjoy a 30 minute session for £30, a 1 hour session for £60 and 2 hour one for £90.

