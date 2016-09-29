Scots riders set to take on mountain biking challenge in Perth

AN unusual endurance-based mountain biking challenge is set to return to Perth this month for a fourth consecutive year.

The Muckmedden Fair City Enduro, an unconventional mountain bike race suitable for competent novices to advanced riders, returns to Perth on Saturday 22nd October taking place at the Lesser South Inch.

The main Enduro race kicks off at 9.30am with a gentle ride through the streets of Perth, where up to 350 riders in varying states of fancy dress will head to the hills of Deuchney and Kinnoull to enjoy six timed stages on some of Scotland’s finest mountain bike trails.

Only when riders have completed all six stages and the adrenaline is in full-flow will they head back to the Lesser South Inch for the chance to complete a final stage within the event village in front of supporters.

The Fair City Enduro makes for a great spectator event as the course ends with a timed ‘Special Stage’ within the event village. It is here that family and friends can grab a bite to eat and cheer (or heckle) the riders on to the finish line.

With a host of sell-out mountain bike events to their name including Cream o’ the Croft Festival, Muckmedden Events know how to put the Fun into Enduro and with optional but encouraged fancy dress, the Fair City Enduro entry list has been graced by many A-Listers over the years such as Darth Vader and Batman.

Riders often get dressed up to take on the challenge. Picture: Ian Potter

Riders of all ages can also enjoy some race action on the ‘Hot Lap Challenge’. Taking place on a purpose-built mobile bike track within the event village between 10am and 3pm, the fun-packed wooden track featuring easy-going berms, rollers and tabletops will be suitable for all types of bike and rider.

Riders will be allowed several practice laps of the track before posting a timed ‘Hot Lap’ which will be posted onto a Top Gear style Leader Board. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest three riders in each age category.

Even the tiniest of tots can get their race face on as toddler specialists Trail Tots will be setting up a special race circuit just for the wee ones.

With Balance Bike racing and Pedal Bike categories from under 3 to under 6, this is often the most hotly-contested racing of the event, not to mention the cutest!

In addition to the racing, there are plenty of opportunities to test ride the best new mountain bikes from the world’s top bike manufacturers, check out the latest outdoor gear from top brands and pick up top bargains on bike clothing and accessories in the trade village.

Aaron Gray of Muckmedden Events, said: “The Fair City Enduro brings hundreds of mountain bikers into Perth and creates such a buzz about the place. During Enduro weekend every second car seems to have a mountain bike on its roof and as a local I love to see that. The event has contributed hugely to the local economy over the last four years thanks to the support of Perth and Kinross Council and The Forestry Commission and is now firmly established as a “must do” event in the UK race calendar. It’s great for the flourishing mountain bike scene in Perthshire.”

As is now tradition for Muckmedden Events, a women-specific “Muckmaiden Group Ride” will be held two weeks prior to the festival on Sunday 9th October at 10am to let female riders familiarise themselves with the trails and get together with other like-minded female riders.

Aaron continued: “Our events have been the first step into mountain bike racing for a lot of riders, including many women, probably because we focus as much on the social side and having fun as the racing itself. Muckmedden events are not about shaving tenths off stage times, they’re about having fun and Fair City Enduro really captures that ethos and runs with it. When you see an Oompa Loompa pulling a wheelie with a Giraffe riding closely behind, you know it’s going to be a fun day!”

