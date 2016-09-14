Scotrail continues to expand cycling parking at its stations

TO mark Cycle To Work Day 2016 (14th September), ScotRail has announced further progress in its continuing programme to expand cycle parking at stations across Scotland.

Since Abellio took over, ScotRail has installed more than 600 additional cycle parking spaces as part of the train operator’s wider commitment to encourage sustainable access and smart, integrated travel across Scotland.

Scotrail say the new cycle spaces will complement the Bike & Go scheme, currently available at 10 of Scotland’s biggest stations including Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Haymarket and Aberdeen, allowing customers to travel by train and hire a bike at their destination to use around the area.

Edinburgh Haymarket, Largs and Linlithgow, where Bike & Go has also been introduced this year, are among the stations to have additional cycle parking installed – 66, 48 and 40 new spaces respectively.

The focus of this initiative is on making it easier for customers to have a sustainable commute, and to create more demand for cycling to busy commuter stations by providing improved facilities and connected travel opportunities.

A further fourteen stations - including Hamilton Central, Lenzie and Falkirk High - have also gained additional cycle spaces since April last year.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would like to ensure that as many people as possible can conveniently integrate journeys by rail and bike for their daily commute, or indeed any other journey. This is why a strong focus was made on specifying additional and enhanced cycling facilities at stations as part of the ScotRail franchise.

“Offering passengers more facilities like cycle spaces at stations is a core part of our vision to make the railway as accessible as possible and jointly supports the Scottish Government’s vision to increase the number of people using rail, and the proportion of journeys made by bike.”

Ian McConnell, ScotRail’s Programmes and Transformation Director, said: “Travelling by train is already a great choice for the environment, but we’re committed to providing as many sustainable travel options as possible.

“More and more of our passengers are cycling to the station as part of their daily commute or for leisure travel, and we want to encourage more people to do the same.

“By investing in high quality cycle parking we aim to make it easy for customers to make healthy, sustainable choices for their journey to and from the station.

“And Bike & Go adds another option, where people don’t even need their own cycle. It’s a fantastic way for customers to complete their onward journey by bicycle.

“The easy-to-use bikes are ideal for business travellers, visitors and day-trippers.”

Daisy Narayanan, Deputy Director for Built Environment, Sustrans Scotland added: “We welcome this increase in cycle parking spaces by Abellio ScotRail to help encourage people to leave their bike at the station and use the train as part of their everyday journeys.

“Cycling is a great way for people of all age groups to increase their level of physical activity and improve their health and wellbeing.

“We are continuing to work in partnership with communities and organisations across Scotland to make journeys by foot, bicycle and public transport easier and simpler, and to help create vibrant, well-designed communities.”

• More information on Bike & Go and ScotRail’s cycling initiatives can be found at scotrail.co.uk/cycling

