October holiday ideas: Dragon Matrix at Monikie Country Park

HOPING to build on the success of Pokemon Go, a new augmented reality event is offering a fun way to entertain the kids this October half term break.

Dragon Matrix, which describes itself as an augmented reality theatre adventure, will run from the 5th to the 31st of October at Monikie Country Park in Angus.

The event will transform the park into a dark forest filled with dragons, goblins and other mythical creatures using a combination of augmented reality technology and live performance.

Edinburgh company Vision Mechanics are hoping to build on the success of last year’s DragonQuest which attracted more than 5,000 visitors.

Visitors will embark on a quest to track six dragon stones, stolen from the Museum of Dragons by talking to magical creatures and searching for clues.

Organisers recommend downloading the app to get the most out of the experience.

Symon Macintyre, Artistic Director, Vision Mechanics said: “Again, the show will incorporate cutting-edge Augmented Reality technologies alongside more traditional, theatrical treats. Last year, through a mobile App, visitors could capture and reveal a collection of amazing creatures.

“This year, there are many more and they talk, so visitors are once again urged to bring their smart phones and tablets. By downloading the Dragon Matrix App in advance, they can chance their luck on the Path of Spiders, see flying fairies, sneaky spiders and terrible trolls.”

Kirsty Hunter, ANGUSalive Chief Executive said: “The dark nights of autumn seem far away as we all enjoy some warm summer sun, but ANGUSalive is already counting the days until the dragons return to Angus for Dragon Matrix.

“Last year’s event was a tremendous success with those who enjoyed the thrill of the dark wood extravaganza giving the experience fantastic reviews. Monikie Country Park provided the perfect setting, with location and event complimenting one another brilliantly. We are delighted the dragons will be coming to visit us again and look forward to welcoming them back to Monikie.”

• Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.dragonmatrix.org.uk.

