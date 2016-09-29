National Trust to launch week of walks in Wester Ross with ‘Walktober’

THE National Trust for Scotland is hoping to get people outdoors this October by launching a series of themed walks across Wester Ross.
The programme of walking events, which includes tracking red deer to grab some beautiful photographs, kicks off Saturday the 8th October and runs until the 15th October, with guided treks at some of Scotland’s most impressive natural heritage locations including Torridon, Inverewe, Balmacara and Kintail.
Walkers are invited to join the Trust’s expert rangers to marvel at Scotland’s spectacular autumn colours and learn about the country’s impressive landscapes. They will be given the opportunity to travel back over three thousand years at Balmacara Estate, experience the beauty and power of the Falls of Glomach and join the Kintail ranger to learn the art of deer stalking.
Head of Countryside Arthur Martin said: “Walktober week, which is now in its fifth year, is an excellent opportunity for everyone to get outdoors and experience Scotland’s impressive natural wonders. October is a brilliant time to explore – the colours are fantastic and there is plenty of active wildlife to watch out for. And of course, getting outside into nature just does you good.
“Whether you’re a serious hiker, or prefer something a bit more peaceful, there are plenty of options in the stunning countryside that is in our charity’s care. So join one of our expert guides and get out there.”
The list of walks include:
Inverewe Roundhouse Ramble
Inverewe Garden & Estate
Saturday 8 October
Booking required, call 01445 781229
Kernsary Walk & Cream Tea
Inverewe Garden & Estate
Sunday 9 October
Booking required, call 01445 781229
Torridon Autumn Walk
Torridon
Monday 10 October
Booking required, call 01445 791368
Mountain Walk – Torridon
Torridon
Tuesday 11 October
Booking required, call 01445 791368
Time travel through Balmacara Estate
Balmacara Estate & Woodland Walks
Wednesday 12 October
Booking required, call 01599 566325
Historic Plockton Village tour
Balmacara Estate & Woodland Walks
Thursday 13 October
Booking required, call 01599 566325
Kintail Deer Photo-stalk walk
Kintail & Morvich
Friday 14 October
Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk
Battle of Glenshiel guided walk
Kintail & Morvich
Friday 14 October
Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk
Falls of Glomach guided walk
Kintail & Morvich
Saturday 15 October
Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk
• The full programme and more information is available at http://www.nts.org.uk/Events/Theme/Wester-Ross-Walktober-Week/.
