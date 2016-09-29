National Trust to launch week of walks in Wester Ross with ‘Walktober’

THE National Trust for Scotland is hoping to get people outdoors this October by launching a series of themed walks across Wester Ross.

The programme of walking events, which includes tracking red deer to grab some beautiful photographs, kicks off Saturday the 8th October and runs until the 15th October, with guided treks at some of Scotland’s most impressive natural heritage locations including Torridon, Inverewe, Balmacara and Kintail.

Walkers will be given the opportunity to travel back over three thousand years at Balmacara Estate. Picture: National Trust For Scotland

Walkers are invited to join the Trust’s expert rangers to marvel at Scotland’s spectacular autumn colours and learn about the country’s impressive landscapes. They will be given the opportunity to travel back over three thousand years at Balmacara Estate, experience the beauty and power of the Falls of Glomach and join the Kintail ranger to learn the art of deer stalking.

Head of Countryside Arthur Martin said: “Walktober week, which is now in its fifth year, is an excellent opportunity for everyone to get outdoors and experience Scotland’s impressive natural wonders. October is a brilliant time to explore – the colours are fantastic and there is plenty of active wildlife to watch out for. And of course, getting outside into nature just does you good.

“Whether you’re a serious hiker, or prefer something a bit more peaceful, there are plenty of options in the stunning countryside that is in our charity’s care. So join one of our expert guides and get out there.”

The list of walks include:

Inverewe Roundhouse Ramble

Inverewe Garden & Estate

Saturday 8 October

Booking required, call 01445 781229

Kernsary Walk & Cream Tea

Inverewe Garden & Estate

Sunday 9 October

Booking required, call 01445 781229

Torridon Autumn Walk

Torridon

Monday 10 October

Booking required, call 01445 791368

Mountain Walk – Torridon

Torridon

Tuesday 11 October

Booking required, call 01445 791368

Time travel through Balmacara Estate

Balmacara Estate & Woodland Walks

Wednesday 12 October

Booking required, call 01599 566325

Historic Plockton Village tour

Balmacara Estate & Woodland Walks

Thursday 13 October

Booking required, call 01599 566325

Kintail Deer Photo-stalk walk

Kintail & Morvich

Friday 14 October

Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk

Battle of Glenshiel guided walk

Kintail & Morvich

Friday 14 October

Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk

Falls of Glomach guided walk

Kintail & Morvich

Saturday 15 October

Booking required, call 01599 511231 or Email: kintail@nts.org.uk

• The full programme and more information is available at http://www.nts.org.uk/Events/Theme/Wester-Ross-Walktober-Week/.

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY