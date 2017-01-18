Five of the best beach walks in Scotland

Scotland’s beaches offer spectacular views and golden sands, but some of them can take a bit of a walk to get to.

If you are willing to put in some extra effort to find the most beautiful coastal spots, here are five beach walks which will not disappoint.

The mystical Smoo Cave. Picture: Creative commons

Sand to Applecross Bay

This remote walk in Wester Ross is not too strenuous, and offers fantastic views of Raasay, Skye and Rona. Beginning at the aptly named beach of Sand, it takes approximately 1.5 hours to reach the beautiful Applecross Bay. You can walk from one beach to the other, or return to your starting location. There is handy car parking at either end, making it a convenient choice. Sand is a major archaeological site, with Mesolithic shell middens and a rock shelter having been discovered there. Applecross is home to a tiny fishing village which locals call “the street”.

Lunan Bay to St Cyrus

Lunan Bay is very possibly the best beach in Angus. The bay is shaped like a horseshoe, with magnificent dunes behind it. You can also explore the cliff path and discover the tiny settlement of Ethie Haven. Under the cliffs is a collection of holiday huts and caravans called Corbie Knowe, which has a stunning view of the beach. To get to fellow Angus gem St Cyrus beach, you need to take a 3.5 hour walk along the coast, past the wildlife-rich Montrose Basin. The village of St Cyrus is perched on top of the cliffs, and on the sandy beach below you may find some large salmon-fishing nets.

Smoo Cave to Sango Bay

Near the village of Durness in the North West Highlands, is the vast Smoo Cave. The name derives from the Old Norse word ‘Sumvya’ which means ‘creek’ or ‘cleft’. The entrance to the cave is huge, around 50 feet high, and archaeological evidence shows was used by settlers 6000 years ago. From 80 feet above, a waterfall plunges down to the ground. If you walk for about a kilometre up the road from the cave car park, you will reach Sango Bay. The white sands and clear sea appear almost tropical. Walking from the cave to the bay and back again takes approximately 1.5 hours.

Huisinish to Crabhadail Beach

The Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides is famed for its tweed, but also for its scenery. The tiny settlement of Huisinish is a perfect starting point to explore the dramatic coastline. The word ‘Huisinish’ derives from the Old Norse for ‘house headland’. On this walk, you will see views of the uninhabited island of Scarp, which was the site of an experimental rocket postal service in the 1930s. Afterwards, you can head inland to reach the white sandy beach of Crabhadail. Starting at Huisinish and looping back to return again will take around 2.5 hours.

Moorland Track to Sandwood Bay

Taking a gloomy moorland path towards the coast is utterly worth it, when the destination is Sandwood Bay on the North West Coast of Scotland. The sweeping views and golden sands are breathtaking, and geology enthusiasts will enjoy investigating the rocky cliffs and the towering sea stack. The mile-long beach is big enough so that it never seems busy, making it the ideal peaceful getaway. The walk takes around 4 or 5 hours in total, but the end of the journey is most definitely rewarding.