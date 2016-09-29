Drone footage reveals Enchanted Forest in all its shimmering glory

EXCLUSIVE drone video footage shot to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Enchanted Forest has revealed one of the country’s favourite sound and light shows in all its shimmering glory.

A select audience of guests gathered in Faskally Wood, Pitlochry to watch as Angela Constance, Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities, switched on the lights for this year’s show, which is aptly titled SHIMMER.

For the first time, the organisers of the award-winning event commissioned drone company Airborne Lens to capture never-before- seen angles of Faskally Wood, Pitlochry which each year is transformed into The Enchanted Forest.

The state-of- the-art DJI drone, operated by Liam Anderstrem, filmed this year’s show 250ft above Loch Dunmore, right in the middle of the lit-up wood. The high resolution footage shows the Highland Perthshire woodland in all its Autumn glory highlights The Enchanted Forest’s most ambitious show yet.

This year, which marks the 15th anniversary of what is now a must-see on the UK’s tourist calendar and a cultural and financial boost to the local Perthshire community, is the most ambitious display to date, as organisers not only light up Faskally Wood but also raise the creative bar with a show that provides fantastic light displays, original music and extra surround sound.

The biggest attractions of the new show will be the shimmering entrance of a giant interactive puppet, a walk-through ‘wall’ of light and a stunning light show on the loch.

More than 65,000 tickets went on sale this year and organisers The Enchanted Forest Community Trust are reporting sold-out shows already, with an additional 3000 tickets going on sale to the public earlier this week to meet demand. Extended to a month-long run last year due to its popularity, The Enchanted Forest brings in an estimated £2 million to the local economy every year. A special charity night takes place on Thursday 29th September, with a percentage of proceeds going to Kidney Kids Scotland, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation Scotland.

Ian Sim, acting chairman for The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the fifteenth anniversary show of The Enchanted Forest and we’re particularly proud of all the work that’s gone into the SHIMMER show. The Enchanted Forest not only illuminates our Perthshire countryside every Autumn, it also lights up the local community.

“Monies raised by the show help a host of community projects and a dedicated charity evening raising money directly for well-deserved causes. And of course it’s a celebration of some of the cream of the crop in the U.K. arts world.”

Liam Anderstrem, owner of The Airborne Lens Company based in central Scotland, said: “It was a dream to be able to shoot the first drone footage of The Enchanted Forest, an event that’s become an important date on the country’s tourism calendar. Using a drone meant we could fly high above the forest and also zoom in for close-to- the-action shots. It’s the perfect birthday present for an event I’ve long admired.”

Opening the show, Cabinet Secretary Angela Constance said: “I’m delighted to be opening The Enchanted Forest in its 15th year and to see this award-winning show go from strength to strength. This is an event that is a great equaliser, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds from across Scotland and beyond, into the forests of Highland Perthshire.

“It’s incredible to think that it started as a three-night event with 1500 people and now attracts more than 60,000 visitors. In that time The Enchanted Forest has, remarkably, reinvented itself each year with a new theme. Yet it remains true to its original aims: of bringing people outside; celebrating the outdoors and the arts; and giving back to the community through the funding of valuable local projects.”

