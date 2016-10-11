Danny MacAskill returns with incredible Wee Day Out video

DANNY MacAskill has teamed up with Red Bull to create an incredible new clip entitled ‘Wee Day Out’, which shows the world-renowned trials rider take a rare day off to go for a spin in the glorious Scottish countryside.

In a change from his usual videos, Danny has decided to take mountain biking to another level in typical MacAskill style.

Danny MacAskill performs a bump jump to backwheel over a gate. Picture: Fred Murray/Red Bull

Filmed over the summer, the Red Bull athlete transforms the natural features of Scotland’s countryside into the ultimate two-wheeled playground; combining the best of technical trail riding with his impressive trials skills.

The new clip is the latest in a long line of astounding videos from the stunt cyclist, which includes The Ridge, Imaginate, Cascadia, Epecuén and Way Back Home; an unrivalled portfolio that has seen the rider amass over 250 million views of his clips on YouTube, since 2009.

The Wee Day Out offers Danny’s trademark stunts combined with his usual touch of humour and sees the trials rider pull off never-seen-before tricks - including a submerged water crossing and a hay bale ride - most of which would normally be assumed impossible on a mountain bike.

The video is filled with incredible stunts. Picture: Dave Mackison / Red Bull

Speaking about how much he enjoyed working on the new project, Danny said: “Although I’m doing very abnormal riding, I set out to make a video that hopefully relates to the normal rider. Every rider has had to ride through a puddle when it’s been a bit unknown how deep the centre of that puddle is, it just so happens that the puddle in my film is 6ft deep. I wanted to do a video on the mountain bike again and give myself creative freedom with this film. It’s meant to be a fun day out on the bike, so I wanted it to be quite light hearted.”

