50 things to do in Argyll this summer

If you’re struggling to find something to do during the summer, why not head to Argyll? The ancient shire on the western seaboard of Scotland is full of historic and contemporary activities for all the family.

BAG A MUNRO

Climbing a mountain is one thing, but in Scotland there are 282 mountains with a summit of more than 3000ft, including 19 right here in Argyll & the Isles. These can be tricky to navigate, but are certainly rewarding when you get the views from the summit. You can find out more at: www.munromagic.com.

SHOOT SOME ZOMBIES

Don’t worry – we don’t mean literally. Argyll Adventure - based just outside Inveraray – offer hours of endless fun with their zombie-themed Paintball & crossbow games. They’ve also recently invested in a state-of the-art indoor laser storm venue, perfect for families, hens & stags, or groups of friends.

SAMPLE LOCAL FOOD & DRINK

We’ve a delicious range of food & drink producers on our doorstep, from locally reared venison and Scottish Atlantic halibut, to cheeses, jams and home ground coffee. Food from Argyll brings together suppliers from across the area, and not only have they opened a fab new café in Oban, but we’re delighted to offer their hampers as an optional extra to all our holiday guests.

Argyll Holidays

STRIP THE WILLOW WITH A TRADITIONAL SCOTTISH CEILIDH

No trip to Scotland’s West Coast is complete without an evening spent at a ceilidh. The traditional Gaelic gathering offers the opportunity to enjoy a drink and a dance, whilst getting a little dressed up on your holidays.

Upcoming events

COMPETE IN A HIGHLAND GAMES

Taking place in Dunoon from 24th-26th August, Cowal Highland Gathering attracts the finest athletes, dancers, pipers and drummers to battle it out for the championship titles.

Competitors can sign up here but don’t worry if you don’t want to take part, the games also attract thousands of spectators annually.

Tickets can be purchased here

VISIT A FAMOUS CASTLE

Towering at the edge of the quaint town of Inveraray, this iconic Castle is the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell and a must-see visitor attraction on the West Coast of Scotland. You can tour around the castle, or simply take a trip around the beautiful gardens. Argyll Holidays guests receive 20% discount on admission. Find out more

ATTEND A MUSIC FESTIVAL

Argyll and the islands are not short of family-friendly music festivals, celebrating traditional West Coast music, and offering a chance to soak up the Scottish culture. The popular EDF (https://www.edf.scot/) is a little further afield but offers fantastic music in breathtaking surroundings, whilst the Argyll Gathering have announced a huge line-up for the highly anticipated first year of their event. Best of the West Festival Bowfest is also perfect for all ages, and offers something to do later in the year.

And if you fancy a trip to Campbeltown, why not give MOKfest a visit.

a visit? Read all about the festival scene in Argyll here

MOKfest

FEED A HIGHLAND COW

Get up close to our hairy highland friends - adorable ‘Heilan coos’ can be spotted throughout Argyll, and are often the highlight of many visitors’ trip to the local area.

Highland Cows

GO ON A LOCH CRUISE

What better than witnessing the sheer beauty surrounding the famous ‘Bonnie banks’ than from the loch itself? Cruise Loch Lomond, in Tarbet, and Sweeney’s Cruises Sweeney’s Cruises on the East side of the loch both offer breath-taking cruises, with 15% discount for Argyll Holidays guests. Cruise Loch Lomond have recently added to their fleet as well, so it really is the perfect time to try them out! Bike hire is also available from their Tarbet base.

HAVE A TREETOP ADVENTURE

TreeZone offers an adrenaline rush from the treetops overlooking Loch Lomond. Featuring zip wires, balance beams and tight ropes, this is truly an unforgettable experience. More good news; Argyll Holiday guests get 10% off* their visit to TreeZone, so you can try out a new experience for less.

TREAT YOURSELF TO A MASSAGE

We all know it can hectic on holiday, so why not relax and revitalise after a long day of activities? With a range of holistic and beauty treatments, The

Treatment Rooms are guaranteed to help you unwind.

ADMIRE THE WEST COAST SUNSET

With summer comes longer evenings, and often breath-taking sunsets. There are many spots in Argyll that make for the perfect location to sit back and catch a glimpse of the stunning colours in the sky as the sun disappears below the horizon. Check out the sunset.

TAKE A PONY RIDE

Fancy a pony ride in some of the most stunning surroundings? Argyll Adventure offer scenic treks alongside Loch Fyne, as well as faster rides, and even lessons, making it perfect for all levels of expertise. Argyll Holidays guests receive 10% off rides.*

EMBARK ON A DOGGY ADVENTURE

Grab a poo bag, a handful of treats, and embark on an adventure with your four-legged friend. With an abundance of local tracks, streams, woodland and even caves, they’ll be in doggy wonderland! Read all about walking in Argyll.

Walking in Argyll

GO WILD SWIMMING

You can try loch swimming in a wetsuit or go in search of somewhere quieter – there are many rivers, waterfalls and pools waiting to be explored in Argyll, and there’s nothing more refreshing than going for a dook on a warm day. Read more about safe Wild swimming

WAKEBOARD ON LOCH LOMOND

If you’re into the adrenaline rush then you might want to try this - Loch Lomond Wakeboard is Scotland’s first purpose-built wakeboard school and they guarantee you the ride of your life, on the calm waters of Loch Lomond. Argyll Holidays guests enjoy 20% off wakeboarding excursions & lessons.

SAMPLE AWARD-WINNING SEAFOOD

Loch Fyne Oysters are renowned for supplying delicious seafood across the world, but their small oyster bar on the banks of Loch Fyne is where it all started, and we simply couldn’t put together a list without mentioning them. Pop into the restaurant for a bowl of the most delightful haddock chowder , hand dived scallops or crispy oysters with horseradish.

ENJOY A SINGALONG IN A LOCAL BAR

What better than sitting back with a cold beverage in your hand, whilst enjoying some live music? The Goil Inn (www.facebook.com/thegoilinn) in Lochgoilhead hosts live music evenings most Fridays, with regular jam-sessions from local acoustic performing residents ‘The Goilers’ providing the perfect evening singalong.

GET OUT ON TWO WHEELS

Cycling is one of the best ways to explore Argyll - With striking scenery, off-road trails and quiet country roads, you’ll be experiencing cycling and mountain biking at its very best. Bike hire is available from Drimsynie Estate in Lochgoilhead and Hunters Quay in Dunoon.

View routes here

GO ON A ROMANTIC STROLL

While visiting Argyll, you’ll want to make sure you take full advantage of the magnificent landscape. With plenty of routes for walking and exploring, you can truly truly immerse yourself in the great outdoors, and some of the most romantic locations in the world.

VISIT AN ISLAND

Argyll has 25 inhabited islands – more than any other region in the country. Cal Mac run regular ferry services to most of these islands, meaning you can visit as part of a day trip. Add to this the rich history that these islands possess, and the fact there’s so much to explore, and it’s easy to see why this is an essential ‘to-do’ when visiting the area. Visit the Cal Mac website (www.calmac.co.uk) for a full list of destinations.

BOARD THE WAVERLEY STEAMER

The iconic Waverley is the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world. Magnificently restored with towering funnels, timber decks, gleaming varnish and brass, it offers the perfect opportunity to explore the lochs & islands off the West coast of Scotland. Argyll Holidays guests enjoy a kids-go-free incentive* (not Saturdays).

View timetables

TOUR A WORKING BREWERY

Located at the head of Loch Fyne, Fyne Ales state-of-the-art brewery offers guided tours to see exactly how their wonderful beers are made, as well as tutored tasting. Afterwards, you can sit in their courtyard and enjoy the sun with a pint of your favourite beer – we recommend Jarl!

MEET THE BIRDS OF PREY

Loch Lomond Bird of Prey Centre is situated in a stunning location within the Lomond Shores complex. If you are looking for a Bird of Prey encounter then this is the place to head - There are over thirty five birds of prey and owls, so why not get close to these amazing creatures? Argyll Holidays guests receive 20% off entry.*

SCALE THE HEIGHTS

The giant custom-built climbing wall at Hunters Quay Holiday Village offers a great deal of fun for all ages (well most ages… it’s ages 7+), and is a popular attraction. Users can choose whether to take a climbing lesson, or go for it freestyle – it’s completely safe, but can prove trickier than it looks!

HIT THE BEACH

Golden sands and light blue seas: some of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches can be found across the coastline of Argyll and the Isles. Whether it be the two-mile stretch of Mahir Bay in Islay, or Ostel Bay on Argyll’s secret coast Argylle Secret Coast it’s the perfect opportunity to have a picnic, go a stroll, or fly a kite. View a complete list of beaches in Argyll

EXPLORE GLORIOUS GARDENS

In a magnificent mountainside setting on the Cowal Peninsula lies Benmore, an enchanting Garden steeped in history and surrounded by dramatic scenery. The park is managed by experienced rangers, and offers a host of guided walks, explorer tours and kids activities.

GO FISHING

Argyll is well known for being a fishing paradise, with its well-stocked shores, lochs and rivers attracting many keen anglers, and there’s no shortage of opportunities. Inverewe Country Park, just past Loch Awe offers trout lochs and salmon rivers for all levels. The fantastic instructors can even offer lessons, getting you hooked on a life-time hobby.

TRY YOUR HAND AT ARCHERY

Ready? Aim. Fire! Let an experienced Archery leader show you how to shoot a high performance bow with accuracy and hit the gold with ease, at Drimsynie Estate or Hunters Quay. With fun, games and competition, there is something in the sessions for everyone.

SLEDGE DOWN A RIVER

River sledging is big in the US and New Zealand, but it’s relatively new to the UK, so it’s fair to say that this activity is creating a lot of excitement around Loch Lomond.

In Your Element are the new activity provider on the ‘bonnie banks’, and this is perfect if you’ve got the taste of adrenaline and adventure. Even better, Argyll Holidays guests get 10% discount.*

TRAVEL UNDER A MOUNTAIN

On the face of it, the trip to a power station that generates up to 440MW on the National Grid might not seem that exciting. However, add to this the fact that the hydro station is hidden deep inside the Ben Cruachan ‘hollow mountain’, and it makes for a fantastic adventure. The guided tour will take you deep inside the mountain, as the experienced guides tell you all about the fascinating history behind this engineering feat.

Visit Cruachan

SAMPLE TUBING

Okay, so it’s not technically in Argyll, but it’s not far to travel, and we just couldn’t put together a list of things to do without mentioning tubing at Glencoe Mountain. What is tubing you ask? It involves sitting on a rubber ring, and sliding down an artificial ski slope - great fun for all ages.

Glencoe Tubing

EXPERIENCE LIFE BEHIND BARS

Don’t worry, they’ve promised they’ll let you out! Stepping through the doors of Inveraray Jail is stepping back in time to a 19th-century prison. Experience what life was like for the men, women and children who were locked up here. Explore the historic buildings and meet the costumed characters who animate the past in this unique living museum.

Inveraray Jail

VISIT A WHISKY DISTILLERY

You don’t have to be in to your malt whiskies to know how special they are throughout Argyll and the Isles. With 14 world-class distilleries dotting what’s known as the ‘whisky coast’, there’s nothing quite like taking a tour, and finding about the history and culture behind this industry – And, of course - sampling a dram straight out the cask. Find your nearest distillery

CHILL IN AN OUTDOOR POOL

Brand new to the shores of Loch Fyne, Portavie’s leisure and spa complex offers the ultimate in relaxation – you can chill out and watch the world pass by, in a heated outdoor therapy pool, right on the edge of the loch, appreciating all that Argyll has to offer – bliss!

GET CLOSE TO THE SEA LIFE

The Scottish sea life sanctuary near Oban, and the sea life Loch Lomond aquarium both offer the chance for groups to get up close to the local sea life. The two attractions host a series of events over the summer VisitSealife, as well as live talks, feedings and the opportunity to hold some of these interesting creatures.

TONE UP

Want to tone up over your holiday in Argyll? Look no further than Quay Fitness. Offering classes including Freestyle Aerobics, Pilates, Zumba, Kettlebells and much more, this is a fantastic way to shape up over the summer.

Quay Fitness

HAVE A PICNIC WITH A VIEW

There’s no shortage of locations in Argyll which are easily accessible, but allow you to admire the views up high. Pick a local spot,

Hotspots pack a picnic and set off with your family for a lunch with a stunning view.

GET THE HOT TUB EXPERIENCE

You know the saying “there ain’t no holiday like a hot tub holiday?” Okay, we just made that up. But what better way to chill out on a break to Argyll, than in a private hot tub watching the world pass by? Argyll Holidays’ Hot Tub collection

Hot tub lodges

HAVE A BBQ

It’s not been a proper summer until you have a BBQ – right? Dig out your portable BBQ and get the burgers sizzling, or head to the shops and grab a couple of disposables. If you don’t fancy the cooking yourself, you can head along to one of the regular local BBQ’s.

FOLLOW A GRUFFALO TRAIL

Ardkinglas Woodland Garden lies in the small village of Cairndow and is renowned for its fine collection of conifer trees. The new Gruffalo Trail will be sure to capture the imagination of your little ones, as they embark on an adventure, following the mouse to find the Gruffalo. A perfect family day out

FIRST CLASS LEISURE FACILITIES

The indoor heated swimming pools at Drimsynie Estate and Hunters Quay can be used to relax in, to keep fit or to have fun throughout your stay in Argyll. Or why not relax and indulge yourself in the modern sauna, steam room or Jacuzzi? After all, you deserve to relax whilst on holiday.

Sauna-steam jacuzzi

More information here.

EXPERIENCE QUAD BIKING

If the idea of an off-road, mud-churning adrenaline adventure excites you, then look no further than getting out on the quad bikes at Drimsynie Estate. The Quad trails are simply breath-taking – you will enjoy panoramic views over Lochgoilhead whilst blasting through the open hillside and rugged forest terrain.

Quad biking

DINE OUT

Dining out is an essential part of a holiday, or a trip away. So it’s important that you browse around, and pick a café or restaurant that suits your taste buds. Hunters Bar & Grill – at Hunters Quay Holiday Village.

Drimsynie Estate’s Rob Roy Lounge, and The Goil Inn all offer delicious bar meals prepared by experienced chefs. Whether you’re after West coast fish & chips, or spicy Mexican enchiladas, you’ll be sorted.

CAPTAIN YOUR OWN BOAT

Nestled on the shores of Loch Goil, Loch Goil Cruisers have a fleet of day boats for hire that are perfect for enjoying the stunning scenery, the diverse wildlife, on-board picnic-ing and fishing. Take your own boat out with friends or family come rain or shine, and enjoy all that this stunning loch has to offer. Guests of Argyll Holidays can take advantage of the free fishing rod hire.

Loch Goil Cruisers

ATTEND A SHEEP SHOW

Argyll is rich in farm life, so you can do worse than to attend a local sheep show to revel in the local culture. Taking place at Corrow Farm on 22nd July, Argyll Holidays 50th Anniversary Sheep Show offers just that – with sheep dog trials, sheep shearing demonstrations and even a good old-fashioned tug ‘o war, you’ll be sure to have a great time.

GO ON A ROADTRIP

What better than grabbing the keys, jumping in the car, and going on a roadtrip? Well, there’s plenty of country roads and fascinating drives throughout Argyll. We’d recommend the secret coast, which is an area of natural beauty, consisting of wild and rugged land (and sea), perfect for a photo opportunity.

Argyll Secret Coast

PLAY A ROUND OF GOLF

There are ample opportunities for a round of golf within Argyll & the Isles, with some of the most scenic and well-kept courses in a country that’s home to the famous game. Drimsynie Estate is home to its very own 9-hole golf course overlooking Loch Goil. This great little course spans 3604 yards, is a Par 62 and is open all year round.

Golf in Argyll

TOUR A FARMING TOWNSHIP

Step back in time and discover Scotland’s rural history at Auchindrain, just a short drive from Inveraray. Auchindrain is the most complete and well-preserved example of a Scottish Highland farm township, and offers a deep insight into way of life for inhabitants of the this area, deep in the hills of Argyll.

Auchindrain

WALK ON WATER

With Argyll Holidays WaterWalkerz, you can experience a thrill like no other. Located at Hunters Quay & Drimsynie Estate, try and try again to walk, balance and run inside a giant inflatable ball on the water – it can be trickier than it looks.

WaterWalkerz

Argyll Holidays still has some last minute family breaks available during the school summer holidays in their three bedroom luxury caravans. Prices start from £275 for a three night stay at either Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village in Lochgoilhead or Hunters Quay Holiday Village in Dunoon. Visit www.argyllholidays.com or call 0345 459 6412.