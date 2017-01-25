Non-camping’ T in the Park substitute to go to Glasgow Green

A new three-day Scottish music festival to effectively replace T in the Park has been confirmed – but details of who is playing are being kept firmly under wraps.

A social media campaign was launched today for TRNSMT – which will be staged from 7-9 July by promoters DF Concerts.

The Glasgow-based company confirmed T in the Park was being shelved in November after two troubled years at Strathallan, in Perthshire.

The company has refused to comment on speculation that it had already lined up a new event on Glasgow Green, which has previously hosted outdoor festivals and major concerts.

Rock bands Radiohead and Coldplay have already been tipped to play the event, which will be staged on T in the Park’s normal dates in the calendar.

However it is expected to be a “non-camping” event in a bid to attract an older clientele and curb some of the problems with disorder that have dogged T in the Park in recent years.

The reputation of the festival, which was first staged at Strathclyde Country Park in 1994, was badly damaged by dwindling ticket sales, drug-related deaths and traffic disruption at Strathallan.

The Glasgow Green event has been confirmed after Wickerman, in Dumfries and Galloway, Brewbog in the Highlands and Perthshire Amber were all shelved this year.

Facebook and Twitter accounts promoting the new event were launched just after midnight on Tuesday, along with a 20-second video.

The official website, which is being run by DF Concerts, only confirms the dates and location of the festival, but allows fans to register for first details of the line-up and ticket sales. It is understood full details will be announced in the next few days.

When the cancellation of this year’s T in the Park was confirmed in November, DF Concerts insisted that the event was simply “taking a year out” to resolve a number of issues over the staging of the festival.

The company blamed its forced relocation from its long-time home from Balado airfield over an underground oil pipeline and a prolonged battle over an osprey’s nest.

Chief executive Geoff Ellis later said he wanted to “wring the necks” of the Health and Safety Executive for insisting the Balado site could no longer be used for the event.

He said at the time: “It’s ridiculous that we ever had to move in the first place, it really is. I’m still annoyed about it. For us to stay at Strathallan something has to change.”