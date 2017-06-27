New star for Raven reboot unveiled as show heads for Cairngorms

The Cairngorm mountains are to get a starring role providing the spectacular backdrop to a children’s fantasy adventure show.

The BBC has announced it is to be three months filming the “warrior quest” series Raven in the Cairngorm National Park.

Childhood fan Aisha Toussaint will be joined by original star James Mackenzie in the new series of Raven.

A new female star has been unveiled to head up the show, which return is to CBBC after a seven-year hiatus.

River City star Aisha Toussaint will be taking a series of young contenders throgh a series of trials of strength, intelligence and agility before one is crowned the “Ultimate Warrior.”

The reboot of Raven, which is expected to be broadcast later this year, is a major boost for BBC Scotland’s children’s department.

The original series, starring James Mackenzie, developed a cult following after being launched in 2002.

Originally filmed in the grounds of Castle Toward, near Dunoon, in Argyll, Raven ran for 10 series over eight years.

The new-look show will feature the return of Mackenzie, who plays Gary Trenton in River City.

Toussaint, 21, who plays Jules Belmont in the BBC Scotland drama series, said she was "absolutely thrilled" to play the shape-shifting Scottish warrior.

She added: “I was a massive fan of the original series and remember rushing home from school so I didn’t miss an episode - it was always so exciting.

“I used to dream of one day being a warrior contestant - I never for a second imagined that I’d one day be Raven. My 11-year-old self would be gobsmacked.

“Pulling on the costume for the very first time was a very special moment.”

Raven’s executive producer Sara Harkins said: “We’re so excited that Raven is back.

“The new series will be filled to the brim with challenges which will test our warriors’ bravery. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to showcase the stunning Scottish landscape.”

More than 2000 youngsters have applied for 16 places in the new show,

CBBC controller Cheryl Taylor said: “Raven has always inspired a passionate and loyal following from CBBC fans and it’s clear from the number of children keen to participate in the new series that its enduring and powerful appeal lives on.

“The return of Raven has caused great excitement and we wait with anticipation to meet the new cast and immerse ourselves in this legendary battle.”