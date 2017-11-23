New look for Campbeltown's old Picture House unveiled

A new look for Scotland’s longest surviving purpose-built cinema has been revealed following a £3.5 million makeove

The Campbeltown Picture House, which dates back to 1913, has had its main auditorium and “art nouveau” exterior restored.

One of Scotland’s first purpose-built cinemas, it was closed down in 2014 while fundraising was still underway for a long-awaited overhaul. It is expected to reopen before the end of the year.

Work on a project to restore the main auditorium, create a second new screen and cafe-bar, and restore its historic facade finally began last year after backing was secured from Historic Environment Scotland, Creative Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Jane Mayo, Chairman of Campbeltown Community Business, which has led the restoration project, said: "We are incredibly proud to have such an historically significant building here in Campbeltown and delighted to have been able to restore it to its original glory.

"Campbeltown Picture House is unusual in that the original architect was also responsible for the later upgrade of the cinema creating a unique combination of art nouveau exterior and atmospheric interior.”