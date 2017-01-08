New Avengers film ‘to be shot in Edinburgh’

MOVIE legends such as Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson are set to fly into Edinburgh to film the new Avengers movie.

Infinity War, costing £400 million, is to be shot across Scotland from next month, it has been reported today.

The cast also includes the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin and Liv Tyler – with Doctor Who star and former Edinburgh College student Karen Gillan also lined up for a role.

One insider told a Sunday newspaper: “It’s a massive boost for the Scottish film industry. Disney have been keeping everything top secret, but executives have been scouting locations across Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands.

“Filming is due to start on February 28.”