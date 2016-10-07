Video: The 2017 Nissan GT-R in action

Nissan has launched its new 2017 model of the monstrous GT-R supercar.

Promising to be offer more performance, more control and more refinement than ever before, Nissan say the latest model represents the most significant changes since the R35 model was launched in 2007.

Exterior and interior styling changes and a new cabin layout mark big changes on the surface but there are also serious modifications underneath with chassis and body construction improvements and an increase in power.

Changes to engine mean the car dubbed Godzilla now puts out 562bhp from its twin-turbo V6 engine, all of which is put onto the tarmac by a hugely complex four-wheel-drive system.

Nissan haven’t given an official 0-60mph time but the old one did it in 2.8 seconds and the current model tops out at 196mph.

We’ll have a full road test of the new model soon but in the meantime here’s a video of our motoring correspondent, Matt Allan, getting a taste of that incredible performance around Thruxton racing circuit.