Land Rover reveals all-new Discovery

Land Rover has revealed the first images of the all-new Discovery.

The fifth generation of the full-size SUV marks a clear departure from the previous evolutionary development of the model’s styling.

The tall, boxy shape that instantly identified the Discovery appears to have made way for a design far more in keeping with the rest of the Land Rover/Range Rover family.

Gone are the bolt-on-look wheel arches and the bluff front end with its square headlights and in comes a more angular look with sharp creases and bold detailing which closely resembles its smaller Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque stablemates.

The new head-on look was revealed in the first official images of the Discovery ahead of its full unveiling on 28 September, just ahead of the Paris Motor Show.

Despite the departure in styling, Land Rover says the new Discovery will continue to be as capable and versatile as ever and in keeping with previous models it will be a full-size seven-seater.

Revealing the first images of the new model, Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s chief design officer, said: “New Discovery redefines the large SUV.

“Land Rover’s design and engineering teams have revolutionised the Discovery DNA to create a highly desirable, extremely versatile and hugely capable premium SUV.”

The new Discovery shares the latest Range Rover’s aluminium monocoque structure which should make it substantially lighter than the outgoing model.

Land Rover are being shy with the details but it is thought this lighter construction could allow the Discovery to be made available with the firm’s 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel in place of or alongside the existing 3.0-litre V6.

There’s no word on pricing either, but McGovern has been quoted in the past saying the 2017 Discovery will be positioned “deliberately closer to Range Rover”, suggesting the starting price could well climb from the current £44,000.