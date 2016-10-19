Glasgow drivers ‘spend the most’ on new cars in UK

Drivers in Glasgow spend more on new cars than those living in any of the other 10 biggest cities in the UK, according to research.

Glaswegians spend £26,271 on average when investing in a new vehicle, closely followed by drivers in Edinburgh where the average is £26,166.

The figures were collated by carwow.co.uk as part of its ongoing research into car buying trends.

“What’s interesting about these findings is that although London has higher earnings, on average, than any other city, no correlation can be found between the cities in the list and the average earnings in those locations,” James Hind, founder of carwow.co.uk.

“While it’s easy to assume that the average spend on new cars varies depending on people’s extravagance or frugality, we shouldn’t jump to that assumption. We’ve found that the exact same make and model with the same specification can vary in price from city to city.

“We’ve had plenty of people buying vehicles through carwow that have opted to buy a car from a dealership many miles away from their home town, purely because the price being offered was more competitive (and they could get the car delivered straight to their driveway).”

The average spend on new cars across the UK’s 10 biggest cities:

1. Glasgow: £26,271

2. Edinburgh: £26,166

3. London: £26,160

4. Cardiff: £24,199

5. Birmingham: £23,621

6. Sheffield: £23,495

7. Bristol: £22,988

8. Leeds: £22,753

9. Manchester: £22,118

10. Liverpool: £21,979