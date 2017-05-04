Map to showcase locations of film remake

A map highlighting the locations used in the new film version of Whisky Galore! has been created to draw fans into Scotland.

While Alexander Mackendrick’s iconic 1949 comedy was shot almost entirely on location in the Outer Hebrides, where Barra stood in for the fictional islands of Great Todday and Little Todday, Gillies MacKinnon’s version makes use of locations throughout Scotland, from the Borders up to Aberdeenshire, from Ayrshire to Glasgow and across to the East Neuk of Fife.

VisitScotland's map shines a spotlight on the principal filming locations, including the Aberdeenshire villages of Portsoy and Pennan, St Abb’s Head in the Scottish Borders and the Central Bar in Glasgow.

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “Since the novel by Compton Mackenzie was published back in 1947, Whisky Galore has been raising laughs for 70 years. Celebrating not only this nation’s love for the Water of Life but also demonstrating the warmth, humour and spirit of our people, this new film shows off Scotland at its dazzling best.”

Veteran actor Gregor Fisher, who plays postmaster Macroon, revealed that the community had been the "nicest" he had ever filmed in.

He said: “I’ve been in this business for 40 years and I can honestly say this was one of the nicest, if not the nicest, job I’ve ever had. There were no negatives about it. On a seven-and-a-half-week shoot in Portsoy, it rained for half a day – max, and even then it was very light drizzle.

“Normally when you take over a town, which we more or less did at Portsoy, there’s a bit of agro because you’re closing roads and so on, but there was none of that. We were welcomed with open arms to the point that when I expressed an interest in buying some lobster, four lobsters were delivered to my door the next day, free of charge. I couldn’t believe it. Half the community is in the film. It was a joy.”

The film, which is based on the 1947 novel by Compton Mackenzie and stars Gregor Fisher, Eddie Izzard and Sean Biggerstaff, is released in Scottish cinemas today and will be out in the rest of the UK on 19 May.