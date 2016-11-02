West coast cottage with no indoor toilet on market for £125k

A run-down cottage on Scotland’s west coast with no indoor toilet and no running water has been put on the market for £125,000.

Bourblach Cottage, overlooking the Silver Sands of Morar in the north-west Highlands, has a tin roof and a rudimentary toilet in a shed out the back.

The cottage is in need of modernisation and has no indoor toilet or running water. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

Property for sale in Morar, which lies between the towns of Mallaig and Arisaig, is hard to come by and the bothy’s price tag owes a lot to its stunning location in the north-west Highlands.

The one-bedroom cottage, which has a combined kitchen and living room, also has two open fires and is in need of modernisation, according to solicitors MacPhee & Partners.

Believed to be around 300 years old, the bothy has been used for the past 20 years as a retreat around twice a year.

The cottage itself is situated near the banks of the River Morar, with the Silver Sands around 500m from the bothy.

The cottage is an idyllic setting on the west coast, where Local Hero was filmed. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

Fiona MacFarlane, of MacPhee & Partners, told The Times: “It’s a lovely wee traditional cottage. It will need a lot of work to turn it into a dwelling again, so we’ve been careful to word the details so people realise that it’s not a holiday home.

“But it could become a great little cottage for someone.”

Morar has been a favourite with film producers, and featured prominently in Local Hero, Rob Roy and Highlander.

Loch Morar - the deepest freshwater body in the British Isles, can be seen in some of the Harry Potter films, and is believed to be home to an elusive creature named Morag.

The cottage has one bedroom. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

The village also played host to a Scottish clan battle in 1602, between Clan Mackenzie and Clan MacDonald of Glengarry.

Morar is around three miles from the ferry port at Mallaig, with sailings to Skye, Knoydart and the Small Isles while the town is also the terminus for the West Highland railway line.

The famous ‘Road to the Isles’ links Mallaig with Fort William, around 42 miles away.

The cottage is in need of a little TLC. Picture: rightmove.co.uk