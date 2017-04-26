UK’s toughest home, built to be bombproof, for sale at £350k

The UK’s toughest home - designed to withstand the blast from a 2,000lb bomb - has gone on sale for £350,000.

Rosehearty Tower was constructed to observe RAF bombing practice off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The house affords 360 degree views of breathtaking coastal scenery and wildlife, including dolphins. Picture: rightmove.co.uk

It has since been converted into a family home featuring four bedrooms, two kitchens, a triple garage, spiral staircase - and the original bomb-proof windows.

Built in 1994, the 45ft tower allowed military observers to watch in relative safety as jets bombed targets being towed off shore.

A Mark 84 bomb dropped by an RAF Tornado can make a crater 50ft wide and spray lethal fragments up to 356 metres away.

So the building, which cost £750,000 to construct, had to be able to withstand the effect of an occasional stray bomb.

When the bombing practice ended in Aberdeenshire in 2002, the tower was bought for just £75,000 and converted into a family home.

The upper part of the structure, which once allowed military observers to watch the fall of deadly weapons, now affords 360 degree views of breathtaking coastal scenery and wildlife, including dolphins.

Sellers Doorstep Agents state: “The area boasts lovely walks, plenty of outdoor pursuits such as bird, whale and dolphin watching, bowling, cycling, sailing and is a well known fishing and scuba diving spot.

“The property is set in around 0.529 hectares of grounds with commanding views over the Morayshire coastline and North Sea.”

They add: “Electric Gated entry to private drive leads to a triple garage with electricity and electric doors.

“Entry to the building is via a vestibule which leads into the self contained annex and main tower section.

“The main tower comprises on the ground floor of a large mirrored dressing room and utility room, stairs lead to the first floor bedroom and shower room, stairs continue to the second floor bedroom and bathroom with a spiral staircase leading to the Observation room with 360 degree land , coast and sea views”

Akshay Ruparelia, Managing Director for sellers Doorstep Agents said it was “a fantastic building with great history behind it.”

