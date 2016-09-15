Strathearn Road apartment offers capital views

The double-upper apartment at 11/7 Strathearn Road is a mile and a half from Edinburgh’s city centre on the edge of the Grange and close to Marchmont, Bruntsfield and Morningside.

It is a large flat, with five bedrooms over its two floors and the individual room sizes are very generous, but it was perhaps the views that sold it to current owner Jim McNeish.

The exterior

From its elevated position the outlook is over the Victorian rooftops of the surrounding homes to Arthur’s Seat, the Blackford Hills and the Pentlands.

McNeish bought it two years ago as a downsize, which may seem surprising, but he was moving from a 14-bedroomed home, House of Cantle in Killin, Perthshire.

He is a leadership development consultant and ran the larger home as a residential base for business courses.

When he sold House of Cantle, therefore, he needed somewhere large enough that his business, Neish, could still be run from home.

The kitchen

He says: “When I sold in Perthshire, I was really looking for a slice of Edinburgh city living, being able to walk to the cinema or to have dinner with friends, go to the theatre or reach the shops. It was a real luxury after living in the country.

“But I also needed a home big enough to see clients. As an executive coaching consultant, I will see directors and CEOs for a couple of hours a session, usually individually but sometimes in groups, so the wide open sitting room has been perfect for consultations.”

He says the flat was in good order when he bought it, although the decor wasn’t necessarily to his taste: “I repainted throughout to get it back to neutral colours as I felt it was very feminine.”

He also replaced the fireplace in the main public room; it had been an ornate Victorian flowery design, it is now a Celtic style in iron.

The master bedroom

McNeish says: “I also repainted all the walls in French grey and installed spotlights rather than wall lights. I replaced the radiators with black iron as I really like a soft industrial feel, using wood and metal.”

The sitting room is vast, so much so that McNeish has divided it into zones with space for sitting by the fire, listening to records or eating at the dining table which is set in the bay window with views up Strathearn Road, framing Arthur’s Seat.

The back of the house has two balconies from which to take in their spectacular views: from the master bedroom there are French doors to a Juliet balcony, while the office has a slightly larger outside space, also with French doors.

Upstairs the three bedrooms all have their own views through dormer windows, with roof windows making sure they are flooded with light. The rooms up here might not have the grand size of the master bedroom on the lower floor, but they are very pretty.

The French doors leading to the juliet balcony in the master bedroom

Having enjoyed a slice of city life, McNeish now wants to open a business psychology research centre so is again looking for much larger premises.

He says: “This lovely flat has allowed me to regroup and think about what I want to do next. I shall miss it though. I can’t imagine that I’ll ever live in a place with better views.”

Offers over £595,000. Contact Savills

on 0131 247 3700.