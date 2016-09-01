Seaside setting for CALA Homes

A development which launched just over two months ago in North Berwick has opened its doors to two showhomes for prospective buyers to see the finished interiors available.

Situated at the foot of Berwick Law, CALA Homes (East)’s Law Gardens show houses were officially opened by members of the nearby mini rugby club which the company sponsors.

The sitting room

The builder has had a presence in the town for some time, selling out on previous developments which offered a mix of houses and apartments, before launching Law Gardens.

The two showhomes – a Kennedy and a Garvie – have been designed to illustrate all this family-friendly development has to offer, with spacious private gardens, ensuite bathrooms and generous built-in storage.

Interior designers, Luma Interiors, were tasked with bringing the five-bedroomed showhomes to life.

Joanne McDonald from Luma says she was inspired by the development’s seaside town setting, and wanted the properties to reflect the beautiful beach, harbour and countryside.

Photographer Ian Georgeson, 07921 567360 Cala Homes, Law Gardens showhome launch with North Berwick mini Rugby team

McDonald says: “The Kennedy showhome has a lovely palette of strong blues, aquas and greens and I have used driftwood and linen textures complemented with coastal artwork and photography.

“The living room is a sophisticated scheme with strong blue and turquoise accents and the master bedroom has calm shades of greens with elegant distressed wood furniture.

“The Garvie showhome also takes you straight to the beach. It’s bright and breezy throughout, in everything from the seaside-inspired photography to a knitted seagull family.

“I’ve used a palette of turquoise, pinks and yellows to bring sunshine to this family home. My favourite room is the fantastic family room and dining kitchen – it is filled with light and the colours used make it a lovely, fun setting for family life.”

Situated off Haddington Road, the development offers three, four and five-bedroom homes and detached, semi-detached or terraced living.

The developer’s previous offerings in the town have sold to families attracted to the seaside life, ease of commuting into Edinburgh and good schooling.

Law Gardens is well placed for access to North Berwick High School.

Stala Thomson, sales manager with CALA Homes (East), says: “North Berwick is often regarded as the ‘jewel in East Lothian’s crown’.

“It’s a tranquil town brimming with charm, yet is still just a short journey to the capital.”

Prices for the first phase of the development start at £420,000, with CALA’s 100 per cent part exchange currently available.

The showhomes are open daily, 11am to 5.30pm. Viewings can be booked through CALA on 01324 442 605.

www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-

of-scotland/law-gardens