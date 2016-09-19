Scottish island with free electricity and a seal colony up for sale

A remote island off the coast of Orkney is up for sale for £300,000.

The Holm of Grimbister, with 40 acres, free electricity and even a seal colony, is on the market for the first time in two decades.

The island comes with a one bedroom cottage. Picture: Savills

At half the price of an average London home and a population of just three, the isle is the perfect place to hide away from civilization.

The island includes a one-bedroom cottage as well as a mill and a stable.

Those living on the island can travel to the mainland by foot along a covered causeway, or drive at low tide.

The Holm of Grimbister island off the coast or Orkney is up for sale. Picture: Savills

Jamie Watson of Savills estate agents said: “What makes this place special is that the usual drawbacks to island living, such as a lack of mains services, access only by boat or helicopter and then only in good weather [...] simply don’t apply at Holm of Grimbister.

“It is only a short trip to Orkney’s capital, Kirkwall, which has all the modern conveniences required.’

The Holm of Grimbuster was once named as ‘the loneliest farm in Britain’ in a 1948 magazine article.

The island is connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway. Picture: Savills

A site has been leased for a 6 Kw wind turbine which provides electricity for the property and for export to the grid.

