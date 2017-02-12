Remote Scottish cottage for sale - complete with private island

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life this remote Hebridean cottage could be perfect.

Inside �Tigh Na Sith. Picture: CKD Galbraith

Situated across a sheltered lagoon on Great Bernera which is– part of the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, –Tigh Na Sith (which translates as the House of Piece) enjoys an idyllic setting.

The house is only accessible via a 125ft footbridge and comes with a price tag of £310,000.

Tigh Na Sith dates from about 1910 and has been extended by the current owners to include a ‘spa style’ relaxation suite with indoor pool, sauna and gym

The three bedroom, detached property is surrounded by “very pretty” garden grounds and from the first floor offers access to a large deck with panoramic views of the Atlantic.

The property is currently listed with property consultants CKD Galbraith.

