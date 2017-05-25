Real Homes: Apartments with a million pound view

Work has started on a joint project between a Dundee architects’ studio and a St Andrews property development company to create new homes with one of the best addresses in Scotland.

With spectacular direct views of St Andrews most famous golf course, the former Craigmount Nursing Home on the Scores is being transformed into six two and three-bedroomed apartments, each with a price tag of over £1 million.

The conversion will be part of two Victorian townhouse renovations

The imposing property, which was built as two townhouses in 1898, is being renovated by Eastacre and Andrew Black Design.

The project began in January, with upgrades to the exterior. There is a new roof, slate stone repairs, re-pointing, downpipes, guttering and sash and case windows with double glazing. The scaffolding is due to be removed this month. With two of the properties already reserved, the development will be complete by January.

Those who reserve this month have the chance to create a completely bespoke interior for their apartment.

Eastacre’s South Street premises in St Andrews will shortly be transformed into a showroom for the development, to illustrate the choice of fixtures and fittings available.

Internally, the building is being renovated to form three apartments in each of the old townhouses, all of which will enjoy sensational views of the North Sea and the Old Course.

The ground floor of each will be transformed into a two-bedroomed apartment with private, south-facing garden, while the first and second floors will become three-bedroomed apartments.

Andrew Black of Andrew Black Design said: “We are delighted to be breathing new life into this striking, historic building which will soon emerge as some of the most sought-after accommodation in Scotland.”

Iain Landsburgh, partner at Eastacre, added, “We are creating a fantastic luxury development on what is arguably the best and most enviable street in Scotland.

“Everything about these properties, and the views which the buyers will enjoy, are simply unrivalled and we very much look forward to revealing the transformation when the scaffolding comes down later this month.”

Prices from £1 million, contact Savills on 0131 247 3700.